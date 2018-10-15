NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pokemon Go Reportedly Just Had Its Best Month in Nearly a Year

15 October 2018
Highlights

  • Report says $84.8 million is Pokemon Go’s best month in 10 months
  • A different source says it made $104 million in May
  • Pokemon Go has surpassed $2 billion in all-time revenue

Pokemon Go brought in almost $85 million (about Rs. 628.87 crore) in revenue in September, according to a new report, which it claims was the augmented reality game’s highest since November 2017. But there seems to be some discrepancy here, as a report from a different source earlier in the year had claimed that it made $104 million (about Rs. 700.96 crore) back in May.

Third-party app analytics firm Sensor Tower is behind the new data, which shows that Niantic’s mobile title is still going fairly strong, over two years from when it turned into a global craze for a few months. Pokemon Go’s September 2018 revenue figure of $84.8 million (about Rs. 627.3 crore) puts it ahead of the likes of Candy Crush Saga, which grossed $76 million (about Rs. 562.28 crore).

Back in June, research firm SuperData said that Pokemon Go brought in $104 million and that its player base was at its highest since launch in 2016. Given the developer Niantic and platform owners Apple and Google do not share numbers themselves, it’s unclear which of the two reports is closer to the truth.

Sensor Tower says that Pokemon Go came in fourth among all apps last month thanks to the $85-million figure. September was also the game’s best month in terms of installs for 2018, it claims, as it saw 8.86 million downloads worldwide, which was a 100 percent increase year-over-year.

Also owing to the September revenue, Pokemon Go has now surpassed $2 billion (about Rs. 14,796 crore) in estimated gross revenue, claims Sensor Tower, with 522 million downloads in total.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

