NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pokemon Go to Get PvP by End of Year

, 07 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pokemon Go to Get PvP by End of Year

Highlights

  • PvP is available in most other Pokemon titles
  • No details on how it would work in Pokemon Go
  • Social features is the other big focus for Niantic

Pokemon Go will get a player vs player (PvP) mode by the end of the year, a Niantic executive has hinted in a new interview. That is bound to please a subset of Pokemon fans who have been clamouring for PvP features present in most other Pokemon titles to be made available in the augmented reality game.

Speaking with Polish publication Gram – with translation provided by Google Translate – Niantic head of marketing (EMEA) Anne Beuttenmüller said the company is currently “working on the PvP mode” that is “the next thing that we want to add at the end of this year”. Beuttenmüller didn’t provide any details on how PvP would work, so we’ll just have to wait for an official announcement.

Alongside, Niantic is focused on improving the recently-introduced social features such as friends, trading and gifts. “We've just introduced an improvement so you can add a note to your friend,” Beuttenmüller said. “The point is that you can have many people on your friends list and do not remember who is who. So you can add a comment to that person. You can also segregate your friends list."

Released in July 2016, Pokemon Go became an instant hit with not just the Pokemon fan-base but a much larger community, bringing people and gaming out of homes thanks to Niantic tying real-world locations to gameplay. Though the game – available for Android and iOS – has long been past its peak, it still had nearly 150 million monthly active users (MAUs) as of May this year, making $104 million from in-app purchases.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon Go, Niantic
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Kicks Off, Vivo Nex to Sell at Rs. 1,947 as Part of Flash Sale
Android 9 Pie Released With Gesture-Based Navigation System, Adaptive Battery: How to Download
Vivo Nex
Pokemon Go to Get PvP by End of Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Nex to Sell at Rs. 1,947 as Part of Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Today
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site, May Launch Soon
  3. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale', Starting August 10
  4. WhatsApp on Android Will Finally Get a Feature iPhone Already Has
  5. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Retail Box Tips Specifications, Price Also Leaked
  7. OnePlus 6's Next Update to Fix Display Flickering Issue
  8. JBL Go+ Bluetooth Speaker, T205BT Headphones Launched in India
  9. ISRO Said to Postpone Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Again
  10. Android 9 Pie Is the Next Mobile Platform By Google
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.