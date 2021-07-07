Technology News
  Pokemon Go Crosses $5 Billion Lifetime Revenue in Five Years: Sensor Tower

Pokemon Go Crosses $5 Billion Lifetime Revenue in Five Years: Sensor Tower

Pokemon Go is a leader in revenue in the geolocation AR category globally, picking up $641.6 million (roughly Rs. 4,822 crores) revenue in the first half of 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 July 2021 17:49 IST
Pokemon Go Crosses $5 Billion Lifetime Revenue in Five Years: Sensor Tower

Pokemon Go revenue is reported to be up 34 percent from H1 2020

Highlights
  • Pokemon Go is ahead of other AR titles like Dragon Quest Walk
  • Pokemon Go total downloads have been roughly 632 million
  • Approximately 487 million installs are from the Google Play store

Pokemon Go has surpassed $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,323 crores) in lifetime revenue in five years, Sensor Tower reports. This milestone has been crossed by game maker Niantic as it celebrates the five-year anniversary of its popular augmented reality mobile game, Pokemon Go, which was launched in 2016. Sensor Tower notes that it remains the clear leader in the Geolocation AR category globally, picking up $641.6 million (roughly Rs. 4,822 crores) in just the first half of 2021.

The H1 2021 revenue figures of Pokemon Go, as stated by Sensor Tower, also represent the game's best ever start to a year, with revenue with up 34 percent from H1 2020 and up 130 percent from H1 2017. These numbers put Pokemon Go ahead of other geolocation AR titles like Dragon Quest Walk from Square Enix and Jurassic World Alive from Ludia. Dragon Quest Walk accumulated $261 million (roughly Rs. 1,948 crores) so far this year.

Sensor Tower also reports that Pokémon Go generated record revenue from player spending in 2020, picking up $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,702 crores) in the last year. This amounts to a rise of 41 percent year-over-year. 2021 also looks to be promising given that Pokemon Go has already accumulated roughly half of its total 2020 revenue.

Pokemon Go generated the most amount of revenue from the US, accumulating $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 14,180 crores), or 36.6 percent of its lifetime player spending in the country. Japan comes in second with 32 percent share, while Germany ranks third with 5.4 percent. Most player spending happened using Google Play accounts, Sensor Tower reports, accumulating $2.7 billion (roughly Rs. 20,150 crores), or 52.8 percent from that channel. The App Store spending has been at $2.4 billion (roughly Rs.17,911 crores), or 47.2 percent.

The report notes that Pokemon Go total downloads have been roughly 632 million, with US being responsible for 115.5 million downloads. This amounts to 18.3 percent of total downloads. Brazil comes in second in total downloads section and India rounds at top three. Sensor Tower says most of the downloads are from Google Play - approximately 487 million installs, or around 77 percent. The App Store, meanwhile, has generated 144.8 million downloads, or approximately 23 percent of the total.

Further reading: Pokemon Go, Niantic, Sensor Tower, Pokemon Go REvenue
Tasneem Akolawala

