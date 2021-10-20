Technology News
  • Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Event Is Live; Brings Galarian Slowking, Shiny Spinarak, More

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Event Is Live; Brings Galarian Slowking, Shiny Spinarak, More

The first part of Pokemon Go's Halloween 2021 event is running until October 22.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 October 2021 18:29 IST
Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Event Is Live; Brings Galarian Slowking, Shiny Spinarak, More

Photo Credit: Niantic

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief’s five-star raid in the first phase features Giratina

Highlights
  • Pokemon Go players will get bonuses during the event period
  • The Halloween event will feature an investigation into Ghost-type Pokemon
  • Pokemon Go’s mega raid in the first phase will see Mega Gengar

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event is back for its 2021 edition. This year's event is divided into two parts, and the first part has already begun on October 15. The first phase will continue till October 22, and it is themed around creepy companions. It introduces new psychic and poison-type Pokemon to the game, as well as Galarian Slowking. Shiny Spinarak will also appear. The second part — Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals — will introduce Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist to the game. Both events will have bonuses and it will feature investigation missions into Ghost-type Pokemon.

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, has announced the next major Pokemon Go event in details and it was kicked off on October 15. Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy Companion introduces Galarian Slowking to the game. Gamers can earn it by collecting 30 psychic-type Pokemon. Drowsy, Gastly, Gothita, Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Spinarak, Stunky, Woobat, Yamask, and Zubat are the Pokemon gamers can run into via wild encounters in the first part. The three-star raid will feature Alolan Raichu, Banette, Halloween Mischief Drifblim, and Sableye. The five-star raid will see Giratina, while the mega raid will feature Mega Gengar. It will last till October 22.

Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals event will be held from Friday, October 22 to Sunday, October 31. Pokemon Go will see the introduction of Gourgeist, Phantump, Pumpkaboo, and Trevenant to the game in this phase. Players have to collect all Pumpkaboo sizes. Gastly, Halloween Pikachu, Halloween Piplup, Haunter, Litwick, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Pumpkaboo (in small, average, large, and supersize), Purrloin, Phantump, Shuppet, and Yamask will be available to encounter in the wild. The three-star raids will feature Alolan Marowak, Banette, Halloween Drifblim, and Lampent. The five-star raid will have Darkrai, while the mega raid will feature Mega Absol.

Pokemon Go players can avail bonuses and win The Halloween Cup with the event. They can also get lots of Poke Balls and Rare Candy.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Pokemon Go, Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief, Pokemon, Pokemon Games, Niantic
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
