Technology News
loading

Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details

The event to celebrate Holi will begin on March 28 from 10am to 8pm IST for Pokemon Go trainers in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2021 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks will enable players to earn rewards

Highlights
  • Pokemon Go will have two event boxes inside the in-game shop
  • New T-shirt avatar items will be available from March 26
  • The game will offer rewards like Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls

Pokemon Go is hosting an in-game event in India to celebrate the religious festival of Holi. The event to celebrate the festival of colours will begin on March 28 from 10am to 8pm IST for trainers in India. In addition to this in-game event, two new T-shirt avatar items inspired by Holi will be available to all players worldwide. These new avatar items will be available for free in the Pokemon Go in-game shop starting March 26 at 1pm Pacific Time (1.30am IST next day).

Game maker Niantic took to its official blog to announce the new event for Holi in the popular Pokemon Go mobile game. This is likely the company's first major India-centric in-game event. The company was recently spotted hiring in India, hinting at the possibility of increasing its presence in the country. During the event, Pokémon representing the different colours of festival, such as Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon, will be attracted more frequently to Incense.

Furthermore, completing Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks will enable players to earn rewards like Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls, Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, Silver Pinap Berry, Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone. These tasks will also offer mega energy for Pokemon like Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos. Other rewards like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass are also included. During the event, players could encounter the colourful Alolan Muk Sludge Pokémon as well.

Pokemon Go will also have two event boxes inside the in-game shop. The first one will include a 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poke Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries, and a the second one is a free box containing three Incense. The new Festival Colors event is an addition to the ongoing Wayfarer Challenge in India that allows Pokemon Go players to add location to the game and earn rewards. These rewards include up to three times XP for catching Pokemon and appearance of rare Pokemon like Smeargle and Murkrow.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon Go, Pokemon Go Holi Event, Pokemon, Niantic
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Related Stories

Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Airtel Beats Jio With 5.89 Million New Wireless Subscribers in January
  5. OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Google’s Wear OS, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  6. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. Over 31,000 of You Pre-Ordered Snyder Cut on BookMyShow Stream
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut Endings, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Moving Away From Tracking Users via ‘Cookies’ Said to Be Drawing US Antitrust Scrutiny
  2. Itel G3230IE, G4330IE, G4334IE, G5534IE Android TV Models With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Ambrane Dots 38, NeoBuds 33 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support Launched in India
  4. Oppo Find X3 Pro Update Brings Adaptive Refresh Rate Between 1Hz–120Hz
  5. Epic Games Shares Early Look at Party System, Reveals Plans for Improving Social Experience in Its Store
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Racks Up 31,000 Pre-Orders on BookMyShow Stream
  7. Realme GT Neo to Launch on March 31, Dimensity 1200 SoC Teased
  8. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  10. Apple, Amazon Buy Into PM Modi’s ‘Self-Reliant India’ Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com