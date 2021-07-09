Technology News
  Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17, Rs. 399 for Tickets; Indian Trainers Can Get 3 Months YouTube Premium Membership

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17, Rs. 399 for Tickets; Indian Trainers Can Get 3 Months YouTube Premium Membership

Pokemon Go was released globally on July 6, 2016 and is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 July 2021 13:52 IST
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17, Rs. 399 for Tickets; Indian Trainers Can Get 3 Months YouTube Premium Membership

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is a two-day event

  • Pokemon Go Fest 2021 tickers cost Rs. 399
  • The event is a celebration of five years of Pokemon Go
  • Pokemon Go is a free-to-play AR game

Pokemon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary and developer Niantic has announced Pokemon Go Fest 2021 that will start on July 17. The two-day event will be open to all players globally including India and they can purchase tickets to be part of the event. Indian players or ‘trainers,' as the game calls them, will be able to join trainers from across the globe to complete challenges. The developer has also partnered with Google Play for Pokemon Go Fest 2021, bringing interesting offers to Indian players.

Pokemon Go was released globally on July 6, 2016 and this year marks the fifth anniversary of the augmented reality (AR) mobile game. The game is celebrating this occasion with an event that started on July 6 and will continue through July 15. Developer Niantic is organising a two day Pokemon Go Fest 2021 on July 17 and July 18 that will allow Indian trainer to participate and win rewards. Players will have to purchase tickets worth Rs. 399 to enter the event.

Those who have tickets will be able to collaborate with others in the Global Challenge Arena wherein Indian players can team up with trainer across the globe to complete hourly challenges. Completing a challenge will give trainers a bonus that will last for the remainder of the hour. Completing all 24 challenges will unlock Space, Time, and a mystery bonus in the weeks following the Pokemon Go Fest 2021.

Additionally, Niantic has also partnered with Google Play give players three months free membership of YouTube Premium, exclusive content with comedy content creators The Try Guys, and a Google sponsored gift bundle which includes one Incense, one Super Incubator, and 30 Ultra Balls. There are more surprises as well. The YouTube Premium membership costs Rs. 139 per month or Rs. 399 for three months. It includes ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music along with offline play and background play.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17, Rs. 399 for Tickets; Indian Trainers Can Get 3 Months YouTube Premium Membership
