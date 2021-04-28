Pokemon Go Fest is back for its 2021 edition and is scheduled for July 17 and July 18. Like last year's event, this year's fest will also be held virtually, instead of a physical event owing to the ongoing pandemic. Pokemon Go developer Niantic describes the fest as a Global event. Niantic also announced that “2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go.” Last year's Pokemon Go Fest marked the launch of Global Challenge Arena. So far, the company has remained tight-lipped on the specific events planned for this year's fest.

Announcing the dates for Pokemon Go Fest 2021 through a blog post and also via Twitter, Niantic said that this year's event will return as a “two-day global event from July 17 to July 18, 2021.” According to the post, last year's event saw players across the globe working together to complete various challenges, unlock rewards, and defeat Team GO Rocket.

???? #PokemonGOFest2021 will be a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18! ???? We can't wait to show you what's in store. https://t.co/L0fcETooMj pic.twitter.com/jljTUQBE1h — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2021

Earlier this year, Pokemon Go hosted Holi in an in-game event on March 28. In addition, the game also introduced two new T-shirt items inspired by Holi for players worldwide. It marked the first major India-specific in-game event by Pokemon Go. The company was also recently spotted hiring in India that may hint at the possibility of increasing its presence in the country.

Recently, Pokemon Go developer Niantic shared a teaser image for its upcoming AR glasses. The reveal only showed a part of the AR glasses and not how they will function. The image only shows the temples of the glasses along with a strap that features the Niantic logo in orange colour. The temples seem thick and appear to house a tiny speaker grille. There has been no confirmation regarding the launch of the AR glasses as of yet.