Pokemon Go's New Buddy Adventure Feature Rolled Out: All You Need to Know

Niantic has now announced that the rollout of the Buddy Adventure feature for Pokemon Go has completed, and it is available for trainers above level 2. This feature essentially lets you experience your choice of Pokemon in a more life-like manner. It lets the Pokemon walk around the map without worry, be more interactive and express their feelings, and basically be your AR buddy. Buddy Adventure lets them run, fly, swim, and flap around, and players can even feed them berries.

The completion of the rollout was announced via Pokemon Go's Twitter handle. The Buddy Adventure feature requires users to unlock 10 hearts every day by doing various tasks like feeding berries, taking photos, battling with them, just walking with them, or spinning a new Pokestop. There are different levels like Good Buddy, Great Buddy, Ultra Buddy, and Best Buddy to go up the ladder, and it will take about a month to reach the Best Buddy status and gain CP boost in battles. To start feeding your buddy, just head to the new buddy profile page, and tap on Play.

Needless to say, each Pokémon has different quirks and ways to express itself, and players should find it entertaining to learn their buddy's traits. In order to level up, players can earn affection that is measured by hearts. Users can earn hearts by exploring the map with their buddy, battling with them, playing with and feeding them, and taking snapshots with their buddy. The highest mood is excited, and it will earn you perks like the distance it takes for your buddy to find Candy will be cut in half, and the number of hearts earned per action will double. The progress of your buddy can be tracked through the buddy profile page.

To experience the new Buddy Adventure feature, ensure that you have the latest update from the App Store or Google Play Store.