Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Pokemon Go AR Mapping Tasks Feature Requires Players to Scan PokeStops, Nearby Areas for Rewards

Pokemon Go AR Mapping Tasks Feature Requires Players to Scan PokeStops, Nearby Areas for Rewards

Pokemon Go AR Mapping tasks can be accepted once per PokeStop per day and are only available to trainers who are level 20 or higher.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 October 2020 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pokemon Go AR Mapping Tasks Feature Requires Players to Scan PokeStops, Nearby Areas for Rewards

Pokemon Go AR Mapping tasks are not available for Niantic Kids account

Highlights
  • Pokemon Go gets AR Mapping tasks feature
  • Pokemon Go developers Niantic advise players to follow safety regulations
  • The game is free to download on Android and iOS

Pokemon Go has got a new AR Mapping tasks feature that will show up on some PokeStops. This will allow players to physically explore the area around a PokeStop to complete a task. The development was shared on the official website and Twitter, along with a YouTube video explaining how the feature works. The AR Mapping tasks feature was first announced back in May and has now finally made its way to the game. At the time of launch, however, this feature will not be available to all players.

Pokemon Go AR Mapping tasks: How it works

The video shared by Niantic, the developers of the game, on the official Pokemon Go website and YouTube shows players, or ‘trainers' as they are called in the game, can now receive interactive tasks from certain PokeStops and Gyms. After receiving such a task by spinning the PokeStops icon, players will need to use the AR scanning screen that will ask trainers to scan the world around them. They will be required to explore the area around them or another PokeStop within a certain radius. Once the task is completed, trainers will be rewarded. This task will count as a Field Research Task.

There will be one AR Mapping task per PokeStop per day. Niantic says that AR Mapping tasks will be available to trainers who are level 20 and above. It is not available to players using Niantic Kids account, but parents will be able to enable this feature in the future. No date has been mentioned for when this will be implemented.

According to the AR Mapping tasks explainer on the website, there are certain things players will need to keep in mind, like a 20 to 30 second scan that has the complete PokeStop in the centre of the frame will give a good PokeStop scan. A consistent movement speed will also help, and if possible, players should walk 360 degrees around the PokeStop for best results.

According to a report by Engadget, Niantic first shared that it was working on improving Pokemon Go's augmented reality features back in May. Trainers would be required to scan locations that would allow the developers to make a 3D map of a PokeStop, further allowing interaction between real world objects and Pokemon.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon, Pokemon Go, AR Mapping tasks, Niantic
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Hyderabad Office Despite COVID-19 Concerns: Report

Related Stories

Pokemon Go AR Mapping Tasks Feature Requires Players to Scan PokeStops, Nearby Areas for Rewards
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  3. Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Office Despite Pandemic: Report
  4. Oppo A33 (2020) Price in India Leaks Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  7. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  8. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  9. Vivo V20 Review
  10. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November, CEO Confirms
  2. iQoo U1x With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Chrome Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Fixes Critical Zero-Day Bug
  4. US Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar Streamed Among Us in Twitch Debut
  5. Google Drive Access, Permissions Can Now Be Granted Directly via Gmail Dynamic Emails
  6. Pokemon Go AR Mapping Tasks Feature Requires Players to Scan PokeStops, Nearby Areas for Rewards
  7. Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Hyderabad Office Despite COVID-19 Concerns: Report
  8. Twitter Starts Limiting Retweets for US Elections, But Also Explains How You Can Still Retweet
  9. Netflix to Offer Free Trial of Its Service for a Weekend That Will Begin in India
  10. Amazfit Pop With 9-Day Battery Life, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, Over 60 Professional Sports Modes Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com