Pokémon galore! The Pokémon Company has announced three new games — a mobile-only, one for mobile and the Nintendo Switch, and third just for the Nintendo Switch. The last of them is called New Pokémon Snap, and as you can expect, it's a follow-up to the two-decade-old Nintendo 64 title. Then there's Pokémon Café Mix, a free-to-play puzzle game with in-app purchases for Android, iOS, and Switch, about serving dishes and drinks to Pokémon customers. That leaves Pokémon Smile, an app for Android and iOS, designed to make toothbrushing fun for kids.

Introducing #PokemonSmile, a free app designed to provide a fun toothbrushing experience for even the tiniest Trainers! https://t.co/MDb4C4uxzl pic.twitter.com/l3xpxJcG1v — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Pokémon Smile — out already, completely free — uses augmented reality to spice up toothbrushing. Kids can choose to “wear” a Pokémon on their heads as a hat. The lower third of the screen is made up of animated teeth, Pokémon, and cavity-causing bacteria. Point the front camera at your kid's face and as they brush various sections of their teeth, the Pokémon will be saved from the bacteria and be added to their Pokédex, consisting of over a hundred in total.

Get ready for #PokemonCafeMix, a free-to-start game coming to Nintendo Switch on June 24!https://t.co/cZzBZmxiRf pic.twitter.com/vVruJpdUJB — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

In Pokémon Café Mix — available June 23 — players manage their own café with the help of Pokémon who have “Café Skills”. Puzzles include matching icons, putting on a high score, or getting rid of sugar cubes. This will not only help you serve items on your Pokémon-themed menu, but also allow you to expand your menu offerings and the café itself. Solving puzzles will also net you the in-game currency “Golden Acorns”, which can be used in many ways.

Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

New Pokémon Snap — currently in development and without a release date — is an exploration adventure about taking pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitats. The more you travel, the more pictures you click, the more Pokémon behaviours you'll get to see. All of this will help you build out your “Pokémon Photodex”. Bandai Namco Studios is the developer on New Pokémon Snap.

Get ready for Mega Evolution like you've never seen it before coming to Pokémon GO! pic.twitter.com/KJqmHVldyi — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Alongside, The Pokémon Company also revealed that “Mega Evolutions” are coming to Pokémon Go. Additionally, Galarian Farfetch'd — from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield — will appear in Pokémon Go. And if you play both games — Pokémon Go and Sword and Shield — you'll special avatar items on the Switch for the latter's first expansion, The Isle of Armor, available now.