Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are out this year for the Nintendo Switch. And while they sport a formate quite dissimilar to past entries in the franchise, having more in common with Pokemon Go, next year's Pokemon game will go back to its roots. In an interview with Famitsu, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Director Junichi Masuda has stated that Pokemon 2019 is being built with the thought of everyone having a Nintendo Switch and would be akin to older games in the series.

"As for the 2019 title, we're working with the idea that everyone will be playing on their own Switch. It'll have the same kind of feeling as the previous games on handheld systems," he said.

That said, there is distinct possibility that you'd be able to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee to next year's game.

"There have been times where you couldn't bring Pokemon over from previous titles – I imagine that created some bad memories. I want to try and change that, if I can," he said.

Earlier in the year, the Pokemon Company and Nintendo let it slip that 2019’s Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch will be "in the style of X and Y and Sun and Moon". What this means is, they should be turn-based role-playing games (RPG) similar to past entries in contrast to the Pokemon Let's Go games that are targeted towards a broader audience and are a "core RPG for everyone". Which is amusing when you consider that the hardcore audience Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have in mind for Pokemon 2019 is the same audience that lapped up Pokemon Sun and Moon which sold 14.69 million copies on the Nintendo 3DS in just 44 days, making it bigger than most audiences for other core titles.

Nonetheless, Nintendo had teased the development of this game, rumoured to be Pokemon Stars, back at E3 2017. And since it's now known to be adhering to a style similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon, it could feature the same style, maps, and routes. No release date for this game has been announced aside from it having a late 2019 launch window.

