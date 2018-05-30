Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Poke Ball Plus Joy-Con to Launch With Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee

Poke Ball Plus Joy-Con to Launch With Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee

 
, 30 May 2018
Poke Ball Plus Joy-Con to Launch With Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee

Highlights

  • The Poke Ball Plus is a Joy-Con controller for the Pokemon Let's Go games
  • It also works with Pokemon Go
  • It's out on November 16

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee for the Nintendo Switch get a new Joy-Con accessory called the Poke Ball Plus. Nintendo revealed the Poke Ball Plus release date as November 16, the same day as the games. It can also be used with Pokemon Go. While Nintendo is yet to announce a price, some reports suggest it could be priced at $50 (around Rs. 3,390). In terms of specifications, it houses a 220mAh battery and charges via USB Type-C. Nintendo claims the Poke Ball Plus can be charged using the Nintendo Switch AC adapter and the battery lasts around three hours on a single charge.

As the Poke Ball Plus works like Joy-Con you can move, battle, and navigate menus with it in Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee for Nintendo Switch. It also has motion control capability. This lets you use the Poke Ball Plus to catch Pokemon by moving it as if it's being thrown. On catching a Pokemon, the Poke Ball Plus will light up and vibrate complete with a sound effect to make you think there's a Pokemon inside.

poke ball plus poke_ball_plus

With Pokemon Go, you can use the Poke Ball Plus to play the game without looking at your smartphone screen. When a Pokemon is close, the Poke Ball Plus will light up and vibrate. A simple button press lets you throw a virtual Poke Ball, and different LED light patterns will let you know if you’ve caught the Pokemon, it will also count your steps so you can hatch Eggs and get Candy for your Buddy Pokémon.

Poke Ball Plus specifications

  • Package contents: Poke Ball Plus, USB charging cable, warranty.
  • Size: 48mm diameter (not including protruding parts).
  • Weight: Approx. 65g.
  • Internal battery: Lithium Ion 220mAh. Battery is not removable). If replacement is necessary, it can be replaced through the Nintendo service center (online) for a fee.
  • Battery life: Approximately. 3 hours. (can be charged using the Nintendo Switch AC adapter HAC-002).
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro sensor.
  • Other functions: Vibration, sounds.

Like most things Nintendo, don't expect an official release of Poke Ball Plus in India any time soon. However with the franchise's popularity, we won't be surprised to see it make its way to the country via parallel or grey imports.

 

Further reading: Poke Ball Plus, Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu, Pokemon Lets Go Eevee, Pokemon Go, Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani
Poke Ball Plus Joy-Con to Launch With Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee
