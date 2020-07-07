Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Pokémon Go Grosses $3.6 Billion Within Four Years of Launch, Goes Strong Amidst Lockdown

Pokémon Go Grosses $3.6 Billion Within Four Years of Launch, Goes Strong Amidst Lockdown

Pokémon Go hasn’t lost steam during coronavirus lockdown, as it posted a collection of $445 million (roughly Rs. 3,330.5 crores) in the first half of 2020.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 7 July 2020 19:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pokémon Go Grosses $3.6 Billion Within Four Years of Launch, Goes Strong Amidst Lockdown

Gameplay changes kept players hooked from the safety of their homes during lockdown

Highlights
  • Pokémon Go became biggest earner among location-based games
  • Developer Niantic collected $445 million in first half of 2020
  • New playing styles were added to keep players indoors during lockdown

Pokémon Go, the uber-popular augmented reality mobile game from Niantic, has grossed a lifetime collection of $3.6 billion (roughly Rs. 26,940.7 crores) since its launch on July 6, 2016, according to mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The game pushes players to go out and look for virtual Pokémons in their surrounding locales. However, during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns all over the world, Niantic altered game mechanics in April so that players can have similar fun indoors. This proved to be particularly beneficial for the brand as the game showed collections of $445 million (roughly Rs. 3,330.5 crores) in the first half of 2020.

According to Store Intelligence estimates from Sensor Tower, Pokémon Go faced a tough competition from fellow location-based mobile game Dragon Quest Walk by Square Enix, which collected a total of $540 million (roughly Rs. 4,041.8 crores) since its launch in September 2019. In comparison, Ludia's Jurassic World Alive collected $76.5 million (roughly Rs. 572.5 crores) in over two years. Tencent's Let's Hunt Monsters posted a lifetime collection of nearly $70 million (roughly Rs. 523.8 crores) since its launch in April 2019 from iOS alone.

To date, Pokémon Go has seen a total of 576.7 million downloads. Out of which, 105.2 million were seen in the US, where the game is most popular. Brazil ranks second with nearly 63 million downloads, followed by Mexico with 36 million.

The lion's share of Pokémon Go's collection came from Google Play Store, accounting for 53.6 percent of total player spending. With over 450 million downloads, Google Play accounts for 78.3 percent of the game's total worldwide downloads.

When strict lockdowns were imposed owing to the global pandemic, it was expected that location-based world exploration games may take a hit during the period. However, in April, Pokémon Go introduced several updates that made the game playable indoors. It introduced the Remote Raid Pass, which allowed up to 20 gamers to participate in Raid Battles by going to the in-game Nearby screen. To purchase a pass for the same, players have to spend 100 in-game PokéCoins, which can be purchased for $0.99 (roughly Rs. 75).

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon Go, Niantic, Pokemon Go Collection, Pokemon Go Lifetime Gross
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Vivo Watch Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, May Launch Soon

Related Stories

Pokémon Go Grosses $3.6 Billion Within Four Years of Launch, Goes Strong Amidst Lockdown
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
  2. Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch on July 21, India Pre-Orders From July 15
  4. Poco M2 Pro Review
  5. PUBG Mobile Getting, Livik Map, New Features Today With 0.19.0 Update
  6. US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo
  7. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  8. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get New Features and Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokémon Go Grosses $3.6 Billion Within Four Years of Launch, Goes Strong Amidst Lockdown
  2. Vivo Watch Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, May Launch Soon
  3. Airtel Rs. 289 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days
  4. US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo
  5. OnePlus Nord Launch Confirmed for July 21, India Pre-Orders From July 15
  6. LG Working on Q92 5G, Other Q Series 5G Smartphones: Report
  7. Redmi K40 Launch Rumoured for Q4 2020, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped for Q1 2021
  8. New York Times Access Restored in India Following Outage for Many Users
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get New Features and Colour Option, Samsung Announces
  10. PUBG Mobile Livik Map Is Here With 0.19.0 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com