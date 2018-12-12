NDTV Gadgets360.com

PlayStation VR Mega Pack Bundle India Price and Release Date Revealed

, 12 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation VR Mega Pack Bundle India Price and Release Date Revealed

Highlights

  • It comes with five games like Doom and Skyrim
  • It's out this week
  • It has a price of Rs. 32,490

The PlayStation VR (PS VR) Mega Pack bundle is coming to India. Previously announced for European territories only, it includes a host of high profile PS VR games in addition to the headset itself. Multiple sources in the supply chain speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that stocks for the PS VR Mega Pack bundle have arrived in India and would be available in most stores by the end of the week, making the PS VR Mega Pack bundle release date December 15 at the latest. As for how much it would set you back by, the PS VR Mega Pack bundle price is Rs. 32,490. Considering it ships with five games, that makes it better value that the PS VR camera bundle that retails for Rs. 30,990.

PS VR Mega Pack bundle - what's in the box

  • PS VR headset
  • PS Camera
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Wipeout Omega Collection
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • Doom VFR
  • PlayStation Worlds

Keep in mind that the games with the PS VR Mega Pack have to be downloaded unlike past bundles that shipped with games on disc, making us wonder if this is the approach Sony plans to take going forward. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company. This follows Sony dropping price on the PS VR camera bundle from Rs. 37,990 to Rs. 30,990. While PS VR is available for around Rs. 4,000 to 5,000 less via the grey market and parallel imports, some of which have found their way to Amazon's listings and don't have warranty in India. Something to keep in mind if you're looking to pick up PS VR now.

In our PS VR review we noted that while comfortable, the mess of wires made it far from ideal, but considering the price of other headsets such as HTC Vive, it still is the cheapest way to experience VR and the price cut makes it all the more affordable, if you already own a PS4- which isn't getting a price cut in India just yet.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PSVR, PS VR, PlayStation VR, PlayStation VR Mega Pack, PS VR Mega Pack
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
France's Orange Partners With Amazon Over Voice Assistant Technology
Pricee
PlayStation VR Mega Pack Bundle India Price and Release Date Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Nex Dual Screen With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  4. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
  5. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price in India to Be Revealed Today
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  7. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online
  9. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
  10. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.