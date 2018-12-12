PlayStation VR Mega Pack Bundle India Price and Release Date Revealed

The PlayStation VR (PS VR) Mega Pack bundle is coming to India. Previously announced for European territories only, it includes a host of high profile PS VR games in addition to the headset itself. Multiple sources in the supply chain speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that stocks for the PS VR Mega Pack bundle have arrived in India and would be available in most stores by the end of the week, making the PS VR Mega Pack bundle release date December 15 at the latest. As for how much it would set you back by, the PS VR Mega Pack bundle price is Rs. 32,490. Considering it ships with five games, that makes it better value that the PS VR camera bundle that retails for Rs. 30,990.

PS VR Mega Pack bundle - what's in the box

PS VR headset

PS Camera

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Wipeout Omega Collection

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Doom VFR

PlayStation Worlds

Keep in mind that the games with the PS VR Mega Pack have to be downloaded unlike past bundles that shipped with games on disc, making us wonder if this is the approach Sony plans to take going forward. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company. This follows Sony dropping price on the PS VR camera bundle from Rs. 37,990 to Rs. 30,990. While PS VR is available for around Rs. 4,000 to 5,000 less via the grey market and parallel imports, some of which have found their way to Amazon's listings and don't have warranty in India. Something to keep in mind if you're looking to pick up PS VR now.

In our PS VR review we noted that while comfortable, the mess of wires made it far from ideal, but considering the price of other headsets such as HTC Vive, it still is the cheapest way to experience VR and the price cut makes it all the more affordable, if you already own a PS4- which isn't getting a price cut in India just yet.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.