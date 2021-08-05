Technology News
  PlayStation VR 2 to Offer OLED HDR Displays, 110 Degree Field of View: Report

PlayStation VR 2 to Offer OLED HDR Displays, 110-Degree Field of View: Report

Sony wants “hybrid” AAA games for PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 August 2021 14:27 IST
PlayStation VR 2 to Offer OLED HDR Displays, 110-Degree Field of View: Report

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation VR

Highlights
  • PlayStation VR 2 launch date to be in late 2022
  • Original PS VR had SDR LCD display, 110-degree FOV
  • PSVR 2 controllers can tell how far away fingers are

PlayStation VR 2 will reportedly have two OLED displays that will support high-dynamic-range (HDR) video — that should make it brighter, more vibrant with an expanded colour spectrum, and capable of deeper blacks and more powerful whites. The original PSVR headset had a standard-dynamic-range (SDR) LCD display. The next-gen PlayStation virtual reality headset will also reportedly offer a 110-degree field of view, up 10 degrees from the first model and 20 degrees more than what the Oculus Quest 2 does. As for the dual controllers, PSVR 2 will feature sensors that can even detect how far your fingers are from the controller.

YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole brings word of new details about PlayStation VR 2 that is being designed exclusively for the next-gen PlayStation 5, citing a private developer conference held by Sony. UploadVR has confirmed that the conference took place earlier this week. This adds to what we have already known about PSVR 2, with UploadVR revealing in May that the next-gen PlayStation VR headset would offer a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye, for a total 4K resolution. The Quest 2 does 1832×1920 per eye. PSVR 2 will still need a cable though.

PSVR 2 will support foveated rendering that reduces rendering workload with the help of eye-tracking, and might also do flexible scaling resolution. Together, this should ensure better performance, as the PlayStation VR 2 will only render what you are looking at, thereby getting more power out of PS5. The controllers, in addition to distance tracking, will reportedly have haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and capacitive touch sensors for the thumb, index, and middle fingers.

And since it's talking to game developers, Sony has said that it wants “hybrid” AAA titles that will work both on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2. Think of what No Man's Sky, Hitman 3, and Resident Evil 7 have done on PS4 and PS5. This would allow PS5 owners to decide whether they wish to play a game in standard TV mode or in virtual reality.

PlayStation VR 2 is expected in late 2022, per Bloomberg, though the new report says more details will be announced in early 2022.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation VR, PlayStation VR 2, PSVR 2, PS VR 2, PSVR2, PS5, PlayStation 5, OLED, HDR
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
PlayStation VR 2 to Offer OLED HDR Displays, 110-Degree Field of View: Report
