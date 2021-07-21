Technology News
  PlayStation Summer Sale: Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and More for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation Summer Sale: Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and More for PS4 and PS5

Alongside Demon’s Souls, Black Ops Cold War, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 July 2021 14:11 IST
PlayStation Summer Sale: Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and More for PS4 and PS5

Photo Credit: Housemarque

Returnal

Highlights
  • PlayStation Summer Sale ends August 19 in India
  • Some deals will expire, news games added on August 5
  • Best-ever price on Dirt 5, Hitman 3, Persona 5 Royal

PlayStation Summer Sale is now live, offering discounts on over a thousand titles. We have our first price drop on PS5 exclusive Returnal (that launched at the end of April), though there's no such discount on the latest PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which released in mid-June. In the non-exclusive world, Mass Effect Legendary Edition (from May) is on sale for the first time. Additionally, we have the best-ever prices on the new Demon's Souls, Dirt 5, Hitman 3, Persona 5 Royal, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. All the other major discounts are in line with the prices we saw in June and May, be it Outriders, It Takes Two, Immortals Fenyx Rising, or Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition.

Some PS4 and PS5 Summer Sale deals are available until August 4 prior to midnight — the early hours of August 5 in India as we fall under the European region for PlayStation — while others expire on August 18 prior to midnight (August 19 in India). New games will join the fray on August 5, so check back for more PlayStation Summer Sale discounts. You might see better discounts at local retailers, in some cases. To help you navigate the 1,203 games on sale, we've picked out the best PS4 and PS5 deals:

PS4, PS5 Summer Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 2,375 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Hitman 3 – Standard Edition at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,849 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 2,999 with disc at retail — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 2,999 on PlayStation Store — 25 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Rs. 4,049 on PlayStation Store — 19 percent off (NEW LOW)

It Takes Two PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 1,874 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Outriders PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Immortals Fenyx Rising at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dirt 5 PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 1,199 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Dirt 5 Year One Edition PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 2,247 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Dirt 5 Year One Upgrade PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 1,456 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 2,839 — 29 percent off (NEW LOW)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 2,274 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off

Destiny 2: Beyond Light at Rs. 1,529 — 40 percent off

Metro Exodus at Rs. 874 — 65 percent off (10 percent more with PS Plus)

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition at Rs. 1,831 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Borderlands 3 PS4/ PS5 at Rs. 1,119 — 72 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle at Rs. 2,799 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation 5 Summer Sale

Returnal at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Returnal Deluxe Edition at Rs. 4,367 — 22 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Demon's Souls at Rs. 3,749 on PlayStation Store — 25 percent off (NEW LOW)

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

PlayStation 4 Summer Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition at Rs. 3,119 — 22 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Online at Rs. 749 — 50 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,640 — 59 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

      For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

      Further reading: PlayStation, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Summer Sale, PlayStation Store, PlayStation sale, Spider Man Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Final Fantasy XIV, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Overcooked All You Can Eat, Red Dead Redemption 2, Dirt 5, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Yakuza Like A Dragon, Marvels Avengers, Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Hitman 3, Persona 5, Outriders, It Takes Two, Destiny 2, Metro Exodus, Borderlands 3
      Akhil Arora
