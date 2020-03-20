Technology News
  PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Brings Discounts on Hundreds of PS3, PS4, and PS Vita Games

PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Brings Discounts on Hundreds of PS3, PS4, and PS Vita Games

PlayStation Mega March has come at a great time as many will take to gaming during social distancing due to COVID-19.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 20 March 2020 17:30 IST
The sale went live on March 18, alongside Sony’s PlayStation 5 announcement

Highlights
  • The sale is offering heavy discounts on some of the biggest titles
  • All games can be accessed on PlayStation Store
  • Sony announced the sale in a blog post on March 18

Sony PlayStation Store's Mega March sale is live and it couldn't have come at a better time, as most of the world has been confined within their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new sale has brought discounts on hundreds of PlayStation titles for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita. The sale offers discounts on some of the biggest game titles, and is not limited to just single games; the sale also brings discounts on bundles and add-ons. Now, while reports have said that the Mega March sale this year brings discounts to about 500 odd titles, Gadgets 360 can only verify discounts for 276 titles on the PlayStation store.

The Mega March sale was announced along with the company's announcement of the hardware used on the next PlayStation, the PS5. The PlayStation Mega March sale brings discounts for some of the biggest titles like Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, The SIMS, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, Crew 2, Battlefield and much more.

Following are the 10 biggest titles and the discounted rates they are being sold at:

The SIMS 4 - Rs. 699
Assassin's Creed Origins - Rs. 1,009
Resident Evil 2 - Rs. 1,749
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Rs. 1,499
Watch Dogs 2 - Rs. 1,499
The Crew 2 - Rs. 1,099
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: Rs. 1,082
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass: Rs. 499
Far Cry Parimal: Rs. 699
Apart from these, the full list of games on discount during PlayStations' Mega March sale can be found on the PlayStation Store itself.

People have been forced to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In these times of social distancing, such discounts and sales come as a welcome step from the like of Sony, as people will take to gaming in order to spend time indoors. A lot of mobile game developers are also offering discounts or have made their games free in order to help people pass time indoors.

Sony had announced the sale along with the hardware details of the next PlayStation, the PlayStation 5 on March 18. The company has scheduled the PlayStation 5 launch for sometime around the 2020 holiday season.

Comments

