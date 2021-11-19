PlayStation Black Friday sale has kicked off just in time for the holiday season with discounts on nearly 400 games. The company has shared a list of digital and physical games that will be discounted on the PlayStation Store as part of the Black Friday sale. Top deals include heavy discounts on FIFA 22, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Returnal, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. PS5 and PS4 gamers can also look to grab titles like Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, and Back 4 Blood now available with price cuts. The PlayStation Black Friday sale is now live for gamers in India and other regions.

As part of its Black Friday ‘early bird deals' offer, Sony is offering 50 percent off on physical copies of select games for the PlayStation 4, including Minecraft, Predator Hunting Grounds, Dreams, Astro Bot, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and PlayStation VR Worlds. The company has provided a list of some of the most noteworthy titles on its PlayStation Blog, and gamers can also grab their digital copies via the PlayStation Store.

During the sale that ends November 29, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to take advantage of price cuts on titles like Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut, Death Stranding: Directors Cut, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon's Souls, and several other titles via PlayStation Direct.

Aside from the discounted games that are available on the PlayStation Store, Sony is also allowing gamers to buy a discounted NBA 2K21 bundle that includes a physical copy of the game, along with a PS5 DualSense Controller. PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions are also available at a discounted rate as part of the PlayStation Black Friday sale.

To help you navigate the discounts, we've picked out the best PlayStation Black Friday deals:

PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals

FIFA 22 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs 2,904 — 17 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 4,829 — 30 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tour de France 2021 at Rs. 1749 — 50 percent off

PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 924 — 63 percent off

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 3,149 — 30 percent off (LOWEST PRICE)

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,549 — 38 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent off

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent off

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs 2,599 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassins Creed Valhalla at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Riders Republic at Rs 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)