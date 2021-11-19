Technology News
  PlayStation Black Friday Sale: FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima Among 400 Games That Get Big Discounts

PlayStation Black Friday Sale: FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima Among 400 Games That Get Big Discounts

PS5 and PS4 gamers who have been holding out can pick up some of their favourite titles with discounts of up to 50 percent.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2021 13:20 IST
PlayStation Black Friday Sale: FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima Among 400 Games That Get Big Discounts

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony's Black Friday sale will end on November 29

Highlights
  • Nearly 400 titles received price cuts as part of Sony’s Black Friday sale
  • Both digital and physical copies of games are on sale
  • PlayStation gamers in India can take advantage of the discounts starting

PlayStation Black Friday sale has kicked off just in time for the holiday season with discounts on nearly 400 games. The company has shared a list of digital and physical games that will be discounted on the PlayStation Store as part of the Black Friday sale. Top deals include heavy discounts on FIFA 22, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Returnal, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. PS5 and PS4 gamers can also look to grab titles like Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, and Back 4 Blood now available with price cuts. The PlayStation Black Friday sale is now live for gamers in India and other regions.

As part of its Black Friday ‘early bird deals' offer, Sony is offering 50 percent off on physical copies of select games for the PlayStation 4, including Minecraft, Predator Hunting Grounds, Dreams, Astro Bot, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and PlayStation VR Worlds. The company has provided a list of some of the most noteworthy titles on its PlayStation Blog, and gamers can also grab their digital copies via the PlayStation Store.

During the sale that ends November 29, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to take advantage of price cuts on titles like Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut, Death Stranding: Directors Cut, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon's Souls, and several other titles via PlayStation Direct.

Aside from the discounted games that are available on the PlayStation Store, Sony is also allowing gamers to buy a discounted NBA 2K21 bundle that includes a physical copy of the game, along with a PS5 DualSense Controller. PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions are also available at a discounted rate as part of the PlayStation Black Friday sale.

To help you navigate the discounts, we've picked out the best PlayStation Black Friday deals:

PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals

FIFA 22 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs 2,904 — 17 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 4,829 — 30 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tour de France 2021 at Rs. 1749 — 50 percent off

PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off 

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 924 — 63 percent off

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 3,149 — 30 percent off (LOWEST PRICE)

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT) 

It Takes Two at Rs. 1,549 — 38 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent off

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent off

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs 2,599 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassins Creed Valhalla at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Riders Republic at Rs 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    Further reading: PlayStation, Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PS5, PS4, PlayStation Black Friday Sale, Black Friday
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details
    Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

    PlayStation Black Friday Sale: FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima Among 400 Games That Get Big Discounts
    Comment
