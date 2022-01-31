Technology News
  PlayStation State of Play Announced for February 2, Will Showcase Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay Footage

PlayStation State of Play Announced for February 2, Will Showcase Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay Footage

PlayStation State of Play will be streamed in India on February 3 at 3:30am IST.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 January 2022 19:40 IST
PlayStation State of Play Announced for February 2, Will Showcase Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay Footage

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation State of Play will showcase gameplay footage of Gran Turismo 7

Highlights
  • PlayStation State of Play will be streamed on Twitch, YouTube
  • Gran Turismo 7 is slated to release on March 4
  • PlayStation State of Play to show 30 minutes of gameplay on PS5

Sony has announced its PlayStation State of Play and it is confirmed to stream later this week. The upcoming State of Play will focus majorly on Gran Turismo 7. Sony is expected to show around half an hour of gameplay footage of the upcoming racing simulator from Polyphony Digital. Gran Turismo 7 is slated to release in March and, as usual, will be a PlayStation exclusive. The racing simulator will be the eighth title in the popular Gran Turismo franchise.

Through a blog post, Sony announced that its latest PlayStation State of Play event will stream on February 2 at 2pm PT (3:30am IST on February 3). As per the announcement, the event will showcase 30 minutes of gameplay footage of the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 5. State of Play will be streamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. Along with the gameplay footage, the stream will show game modes and features of the popular racing simulator.

PlayStation's State of Play generally showcases gameplay footage from a number of PlayStation exclusive titles as well as some third-party titles. The event is generally 20 minutes long. Since the blog post mentions that it will show 30 minutes of gameplay of Gran Turismo 7, it is safe to assume that the upcoming event will be a longer-than-usual affair.

Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation consoles on March 4. The game returns with its Campaign mode and will now be set in Europe — paying a tribute to the roots of the 17th century term "Gran Turismo". The upcoming Polyphony Digital racing title will see two of its tracks — Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring — making a comeback. The racing simulator is also expected to expand its car designing tool, car photography tool, car tuning, as well as car collection.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, PlayStation State of Play, State of Play, Gran Turismo, Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation 5
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February

