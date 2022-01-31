Sony has announced its PlayStation State of Play and it is confirmed to stream later this week. The upcoming State of Play will focus majorly on Gran Turismo 7. Sony is expected to show around half an hour of gameplay footage of the upcoming racing simulator from Polyphony Digital. Gran Turismo 7 is slated to release in March and, as usual, will be a PlayStation exclusive. The racing simulator will be the eighth title in the popular Gran Turismo franchise.

Through a blog post, Sony announced that its latest PlayStation State of Play event will stream on February 2 at 2pm PT (3:30am IST on February 3). As per the announcement, the event will showcase 30 minutes of gameplay footage of the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 5. State of Play will be streamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. Along with the gameplay footage, the stream will show game modes and features of the popular racing simulator.

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022

PlayStation's State of Play generally showcases gameplay footage from a number of PlayStation exclusive titles as well as some third-party titles. The event is generally 20 minutes long. Since the blog post mentions that it will show 30 minutes of gameplay of Gran Turismo 7, it is safe to assume that the upcoming event will be a longer-than-usual affair.

Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation consoles on March 4. The game returns with its Campaign mode and will now be set in Europe — paying a tribute to the roots of the 17th century term "Gran Turismo". The upcoming Polyphony Digital racing title will see two of its tracks — Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring — making a comeback. The racing simulator is also expected to expand its car designing tool, car photography tool, car tuning, as well as car collection.