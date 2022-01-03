Technology News
PlayStation January 2022 Sale: Big Discounts on Last of Us Remastered, Disco Elysium, Psychonauts 2, More Games

PlayStation’s January Sale follows the gaming platform’s End of Year Sale that ended in December.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 January 2022 19:27 IST
PlayStation January 2022 Sale: Big Discounts on Last of Us Remastered, Disco Elysium, Psychonauts 2, More Games

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony's blog lists many games that are currently discounted during the PlayStation Store January Sale

Highlights
  • A few popular titles are currently on sale until January 5
  • Sony says more games will be discounted on January 5
  • The January Sale is scheduled to end on January 19

PlayStation Store January Sale is in full swing, offering discounts on several popular titles. The platform is offering discounts on games like The Last of Us Remastered, Bloodborne, Resident Evil, God of War, Persona 5 Ultimate Edition, Frostpunk: Complete Collection, Haven, Psychonauts 2, Injustice 2: Standard Edition, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. These games are discounted until January 19. Sony has also promised that more titles will go on sale starting on January 5.

Sony recently announced the titles that would be part of the ongoing sale that ends on January 19. Meanwhile, as part of the PlayStation January Sale, titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Mortal Kombat XL, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, It Takes Two, Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, F1 2021, Resident Evil Village, GTA V Premium Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hades, Titanfall 2, are on sale for the next three days, until January 5.

To help you navigate the discounted titles, we've picked out the best deals of the PlayStation January Sale:

PlayStation 5 deals

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead at Rs. 332 — 60 percent off

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut at Rs. 2,164 — 35 percent off

Haven at Rs. 1,248 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Jumanji: The Video Game at Rs. 999 — 60 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Metro Exodus at Rs. 499 — 75 percent off

Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition at Rs. 1,664 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition at Rs. 699 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands at Rs. 874 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced at Rs. 1,649 — 40 percent off

The Persistence at Rs. 699 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tour de France 2021 at Rs. 1,399 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

PlayStation 4 deals

Bloodborne at Rs. 749 — 50 percent off

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut at Rs. 2,164 — 35 percent off

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,199 — 40 percent off

Foreclosed at Rs. 449 — 70 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Frostpunk: Complete Collection at Rs. 1,685 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

Injustice 2: Standard Edition at Rs. 974 — 35 percent off

Persona 5 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,081 — 75 percent off

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 at Rs. 999 — 60 percent off

The Last of Us Remastered at Rs. 749 — 50 percent off

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection at Rs. 749 — 50 percent off

Train Sim World 2 at Rs. 449 — 80 percent off (NEW LOW)

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation Store, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Sale, PlayStation Deals
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date Set for January 14

Related Stories

Comment
