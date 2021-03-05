Technology News
loading

Sony Announces 6 Games for PlayStation VR, Including Doom 3: VR Edition

Sony’s next-generation PlayStation VR headset was announced last month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 March 2021 13:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Announces 6 Games for PlayStation VR, Including Doom 3: VR Edition

Photo Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation VR gets new games but the release date for next-gen VR headset is still unknown

Highlights
  • PlayStation VR set to get a slate of new games
  • Doom 3: VR Edition release confirmed for March 29
  • Six games from across genres were announced

PlayStation VR, or PS VR, is receiving a host of new games that will be released later this year. Sony announced that six games will be coming to PS VR – Doom 3: VR Edition, Fracked, Song in the Smoke, After the Fall, I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar, and Zenith: The Last City - The Fracture. All the games will be available for PlayStation 5 but only a few are expected to be released on PlayStation 4 as well. Sony had announced in February 2021 that it is working on a new VR headset for Playstation 5 but it won't be released in 2021.

The announcement, made on the PlayStation blog yesterday, mentioned the release of the aforementioned. Most of these games are being released on the promise of having a better gameplay experience, when Sony launches the next generation PSVR headset sometime in the future.

Doom 3: VR Edition

Doom 3 VR is the only game that has a specific release date – March 29. It is one of the two games on the list that will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with backwards compatibility. The game is a reworked variant of the eponymous 2004 shoot ‘em up title and is designed with the gun-like Aim controller.

Fracked

Fracked is a run-and-cover shooter that will be available on both PS5 and PS4 but will have optimised frame rates and resolution for the latest generation. It is developed by nDreams, who also developed the kayak-based shooter Phantom: Covert Ops. Following a similar theme, Fracked is based around skiing and a infiltrating fracking plant overturned with gun-yielding mercenaries. It is slated to be released this summer.

Song in the Smoke

Song in the Smoke, developed by 17-Bit, is a survival game that tests your abilities to hunt, scavenge, craft, and explore the mysterious world the game is set in. The game enables you to realise your human instincts in a virtual world, where you make the decision of fight or flight. Song in the Smoke is set to release later this year.

After the Fall

After the Fall is a co-op post-apocalyptic survival game developed by Vertigo Games. It is one of the few games that will have a cross-platform multiplayer mode for up to four players, or you can play solo with AI companions. The game is expected to hit the shelves in summer this year.

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar is a spy thriller where one can live out their James Bond fantasy to an extent. Developed by Schell games, it is one of the most highly requested games to have a sequel since the first spy action title was released in 2016.

Zenith: The Last City - The Fracture

Zenith: The Last City - The Fracture is an anime RPG-based MMO game developed by RamenVR that allows gamers to climb building and cliffs. Players can even glide around to reach distant places, fight enemies, or just explore the vast world of Zenith. There has been no word on when the game will be released.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

    Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

      • Good
      • Sweet form factor
      • Tangible performance differences
      • Bad
      • PS4 Pro-supported games need better explanation of benefits
      HDD 1TB
      Processor AMD Jaguar 1.6 GHz 8-core
      Graphics AMD GCN Radeon
      RAM 8GB
      AV Optical Out
      USB 3 USB 3.1 ports
      Weight 3.3kg
      Ethernet Yes
      Comments

      For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

      Further reading: Sony, Sony PlayStation, PS VR, PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation 4, PS4, Doom 3 VR Edition, After the Fall, I Expect You to Die 2, Zenith, Fracked, PlayStation VR
      Satvik Khare
      Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
      Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
      Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Dual-Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications

      Related Stories

      Sony Announces 6 Games for PlayStation VR, Including Doom 3: VR Edition
      Comment
       
       

      Advertisement

      Tech News in Hindi
      More Technology News in Hindi
      Latest Videos
      More Videos

      Advertisement

      Popular Gadgets
      Latest Gadgets
      Popular Brands
      #Trending Stories
      1. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
      2. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
      3. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
      4. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
      5. OnePlus 9E Spotted on Spigen Site Ahead of Launch
      6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
      7. Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
      8. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
      9. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Arrives With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
      10. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
      #Latest Stories
      1. Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military-Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications
      2. Jio Working on Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Connectivity, Android-Based JioOS: Report
      3. Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4
      4. YouTube Removes Five Myanmar Military-Run TV Channels From Platform After Coup
      5. Sony Announces 6 Games for PlayStation VR, Including Doom 3: VR Edition
      6. Twitter Reportedly Working on ‘Undo Send’ Timer for Tweets
      7. Road Safety World Series T20: India Team, Full Schedule, and How to Watch Livestream
      8. Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Dual-Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications
      9. Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
      10. Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests
      Gadgets 360 is available in
      Follow Us
      Download Our Apps
      App Store App Store
      Available in Hindi
      App Store
      © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
      Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com