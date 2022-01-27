PlayStation Plus free games for February have been announced. As usual, subscribers will get three free titles for the month of February. Two of the three titles are exclusively available for PlayStation 4 players, while one will be available only on PlayStation 5. The free PS Plus titles will be available from February 1. The three free titles for February are EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

An announcement from Sony details the upcoming free titles for February for PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download next month, starting on February 1. The three games will be available to download for free till February 28.

Your PlayStation Plus games for February are:



???? EA Sports UFC 4

???? Planet Coaster: Console Edition

???? Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure



Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Starting with the game exclusively available for PS5 players in February, Planet Coaster: Console Edition lets players build and manage a roller coaster park. The game was originally launched in 2016 — Review — and has now been adapted to the new-gen consoles. Non-player characters (NPC) react in real-time as players set prices and make additions to their roller coaster park.

EA Sports UFC 4

EA's latest UFC title will be available for PS4 players for free during February. Players get to experience the journey of an ultimate fighting champion (UFC) fighter. Players can also experience the career mode, blitz battles, and online world championships. The game debuted in August 2014 and is also available on Xbox consoles.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

Launched in 2019, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is only available for PS4 players for February. As Tiny Tina, players get to "smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems." Players can either experience the game solo or team up with a friend to jump into chaotic battles.

Players have until January 31 to download the free games from January — Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.