Sony India will be making PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) membership cards available in India soon. PS Plus is Sony’s service for the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita that allows for online multiplayer, cloud saves, and access to games each month for a fee. The prepaid cards have two denominations, Rs. 1,869 for three months and Rs. 4,439 for one year. This is inline with the price for PS Plus memberships if purchased digitally via the PS Store. Multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that these will be available in India over the course of this week. Previously, stores would remove the PS Plus three month subscription from PS4 bundles and sell those separately for a slightly higher price. Expect these cards available at your local game store and on sites such as Amazon, Games The Shop, and Flipkart soon enough.

Official availability across stores as a standalone purchase in addition to a one year card is a welcome development. More so when you consider that the PS Store doesn't work with some Indian debit and credit cards. Sony had shied away from prepaid card options due to taxation concerns in the past.

"At the moment we don't have a release date for PS Plus or PSN top up cards. Frankly speaking its still work we're trying to carry out from a taxation issue," PlayStation India head Robert Fisser told Gadgets 360 last year. "So once something changes in that, where the method of delivery can change, then hopefully we can bring that announcement in and we can do that."

Gadgets 360 has requested Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company. The official access to PS Plus subscriptions means Sony has worked out its concerns regarding taxation and this paves the way for PSN prepaid cards in various rupee denominations. This option has existed in other countries since the PS Store’s international launch almost ten years ago.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.