  PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr

PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr

Race supercars in daring heists or take control of a vampire on your PS4 – the choice is yours.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 1 October 2020 13:14 IST
PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr

Photo Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get their hands on two free games in October

Highlights
  • PlayStation Plus free games will be available starting October 6
  • Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr will be on offer
  • PS Plus Free games from September can still be downloaded until October 5

Need For Speed Payback and Vampyr will be available for free for PlayStation Plus members for the month of October. The company announced that the games will be available starting October 6 until November 2. PlayStation gives out free titles every month free-of-cost to its Plus subscribers and it looks like gamers would get a chance to race super cars or take control of a vampire with the available games this month.

Once added to your library, the free PlayStation Plus titles will be available for download whenever you want. However, it must be noted that the games (downloaded or not) will only be accessible with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. 

Need for Speed Payback

Released in 2017, Need for Speed Payback is the 23rd entry (if you're still counting) into the popular racing franchise from Electronic Arts. It's an open-world racer set in the fictional Fortune Valley that may remind you a lot of Las Vegas. You get to step into the shoes of three playable characters in its offline single-player campaign and engage in daring heists in Hollywood-inspired driving sequences. You can test your skills in ranked and unranked multiplayer races too. In our review, we praised the game for its gorgeous setting and impressive gallery of cars, but criticised its scripted chase sequences, excessive grinding-based progression system, and micro-transactions.

The title is available for purchase on PlayStation Store at Rs. 1,499.

Vampyr

The 2018-action RPG allows you to take control of Jonathan Reid, a doctor who was turned into a bloodthirsty vampire. You can choose to be a friendly neighbourhood demon, helping out the inhabitants of London with your newfound powers, or decide to let all hell break loose and do what a vampire does best – feast on unsuspecting victims. The third person adventure boasts of atmospheric settings, impressive superpowers, and an engaging story to boot.

If you don't have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can purchase Vampyr on PlayStation Store for Rs. 2,499.

Users can still download the free PlayStation Plus games from last month – Street Fighter V and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds. The titles will be available for free downloads until October 5.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

PlayStation Plus Free Games, PlayStation Plus, Need For Speed Payback, Vampyr
