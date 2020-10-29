PlayStation 5 (PS5) launch is just around the corner and Sony's list of free PlayStation Plus games for the month of November has a surprise addition for PS5 users. As per the usual norm, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get their hands on two free games this month – Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. Additionally, to mark the launch of the next-generation console this month, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 will get the upcoming indie adventure Bugsnax for free.

Bugsnax is only available for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, and not PlayStation 4. Bugsnax is a PS5 launch title developed by indie studio Young Horses. PlayStation announced in a blog post that the title will be available for download starting November 12, when PS5 launches initially in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and the US, and available to play on November 19 upon the console's release in remaining markets. While usual game offerings on PlayStation Plus are available for free download over the course of a month, Bugsnax will be available until January 4, 2021.

In comparison, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition will be available for download for free starting November 3 until November 30. Here's a quick look at all three games:

Bugsnax

The indie launch title for PS5 is set in the colourful world of Snaktooth Island, where half-bug-half-snack creatures called Bugsnax roam around freely. The player gets invited to the island by explorer Elizabert Megafig. However, upon arriving, the player discovers that Megafig has gone missing and all her followers are scattered across the island. It is up to the player to solve the mysteries of the island, find Megafig, capture over 100 different species of Bugsnax, and restore peace in the world.

The game is set for launch on PS5, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 12.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

A sequel to the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, the 2017 action RPG is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movie trilogies. Players will take control of Talion, a fierce warrior blessed with incredible agility and combat. He shares his body with the spirit of the elf lord Celebrimbor, who provides jaw-dropping supernatural abilities to take on Gondor's menacing orcs and the Dark Lord Sauron.

If you're not subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you can purchase the game from PlayStation Store for Rs. 1,599.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Released in 2017, the highly praised 2D platformer puts the players in the shoes of a masked knight, as he explores the dark, mysterious world of Hollownest, befriends bugs, and face off against vile creatures. The game can get pretty challenging when things get going, but the moody music and the immersive world is sure to keep you hooked for hours. The Voidheart Edition packs four content packs – Hidden Dreams, Grimme Troupe, Lifeblood, and Godmaster – that add more classes of enemies, levels, challenges, and new endings.

You can purchase the game from PlayStation Store for Rs. 1,206.

While the new PlayStation Plus games will be available for free download from November 3 to November 30, you can still download the free games from last month: Need For Speed Payback and Vampyr. Both titles are up for grabs for free until November 2.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

