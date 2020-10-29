PlayStation Plus Collection Details Announced: All You Need to Know

PlayStation Plus Collection details have been announced by Sony just ahead of the launch of PlayStation 5 (PS5). The service will offer PS5 owners access to a curated library of iconic PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusives such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. It will also include popular third-party titles such as Batman: Arkham Knight, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Persona 5. The new service will be added as a benefit to existing PlayStation Plus members at no extra membership fee.

PlayStation Plus Collection launch date, availability

PlayStation said in a blog post that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be available starting November 12, when PS5 is launched in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and the US. It will be available in remaining markets when the next-gen console releases on November 19. It should be noted that Sony hasn't announced any official launch date for India yet. The service is exclusively available on PS5 only.

PlayStation Plus Collection price

The company said in the blog post that the service will be an added benefit for PlayStation Plus members. This means that new PS5 owners will continue to enjoy all the benefits from their existing PlayStation Plus subscriptions, along with added titles from PlayStation Plus Collection. The service will not ask for an additional membership fee.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

PlayStation Plus Collection Game Help

As seen on the PlayStation 5's UI showcase video, Game Help is a handy new feature that provides gamers with hints and tips to get through a difficult level while playing, without giving away any spoilers. This feature will be available as a benefit on PlayStation Plus Collection.

PlayStation Plus Collection free games

Here are the games that will be available for free on PlayStation Plus Collection:

Exclusives:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The company said that PS4 games on the collection will see an improvement in loading speeds and more stable framerates when loaded on PS5.

