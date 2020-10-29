Technology News
loading

PlayStation Plus Collection Details Announced: All You Need to Know

PlayStation Plus Collection is launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 29 October 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation Plus Collection Details Announced: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Collection will offer a host of popular PS4 titles

Highlights
  • PlayStation Plus Collection to launch on November 12
  • Existing PS Plus subscribers will not be asked for additional fee
  • PlayStation Plus Collection comprises several iconic PS4 titles

PlayStation Plus Collection details have been announced by Sony just ahead of the launch of PlayStation 5 (PS5). The service will offer PS5 owners access to a curated library of iconic PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusives such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. It will also include popular third-party titles such as Batman: Arkham Knight, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Persona 5. The new service will be added as a benefit to existing PlayStation Plus members at no extra membership fee.

PlayStation Plus Collection launch date, availability

PlayStation said in a blog post that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be available starting November 12, when PS5 is launched in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and the US. It will be available in remaining markets when the next-gen console releases on November 19. It should be noted that Sony hasn't announced any official launch date for India yet. The service is exclusively available on PS5 only.

PlayStation Plus Collection price

The company said in the blog post that the service will be an added benefit for PlayStation Plus members. This means that new PS5 owners will continue to enjoy all the benefits from their existing PlayStation Plus subscriptions, along with added titles from PlayStation Plus Collection. The service will not ask for an additional membership fee.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

PlayStation Plus Collection Game Help

As seen on the PlayStation 5's UI showcase video, Game Help is a handy new feature that provides gamers with hints and tips to get through a difficult level while playing, without giving away any spoilers. This feature will be available as a benefit on PlayStation Plus Collection.

PlayStation Plus Collection free games

Here are the games that will be available for free on PlayStation Plus Collection:

Exclusives:

  • Bloodborne
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers:

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The company said that PS4 games on the collection will see an improvement in loading speeds and more stable framerates when loaded on PS5.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: layStation Plus Collection, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Counterpoint: Samsung Takes Lead in Indian Smartphone Market Amid 9 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2020
PlayStation Plus Collection Details Announced: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  3. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  6. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  7. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  8. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  9. NASA Scientists Find ‘Weird’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish
  2. PlayStation Plus Collection Details Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Sees Profit Decline on Weak Server Chip Demand
  4. Counterpoint: Samsung Takes Lead in Indian Smartphone Market Amid 9 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2020
  5. Amazon Appears Before Parliamentary Panel, Questioned Over Tax Paid in India
  6. Oppo K7x With 5G Support Set to Launch on November 4: Expected Specifications
  7. 'Who the Hell Elected You?' US Senate Tech Hearing Turns Into Political Showdown
  8. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for November, Includes Bugsnax as PS5 Exclusive
  9. Google Steps Up Campaign Against EU Push for Tough New Tech Rules
  10. Google Being Investigated by Italian Watchdog Over Alleged Advertising Market Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com