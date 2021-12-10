PlayStation Plus membership is being offered at a 50 percent discount as part of a limited time offer. This offer is applicable for new subscribers and for accounts that have expired and are being renewed. The PlayStation Plus subscription is for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users only. PS Plus comes with 24 games released two per month through the year that you can play without paying extra as long as your account is active, as well as discounts on the PlayStation store, and 100GB of cloud storage for game saves.

On the PlayStation India store, Sony has listed the PlayStation Plus subscription for a discounted price of Rs. 1,499. This price is for the annual membership, which is usually priced at Rs. 2,999. This offer is live till December 19 only. This annual PlayStation Plus discount is eligible only for new subscribers and for subscribers whose membership has expired. This discount was first spotted by a Reddit user.

Once you subscribe for this PlayStation Plus plan at the 50 percent discounted rate, the next cycle will be charged automatically. However, after 12 months, the subscription price will go back to Rs. 2,999 for the whole year. PlayStation Plus subscription is also available for Rs. 499 per month and Rs. 1,199 for three months. The 50 percent discount is only applicable on the annual plan and the offer is live only for a few days.

PlayStation Plus free games for December 2021 have also been announced, bringing three titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gamers this month. PS Plus subscribers can look forward to Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains, which are now available to play. In addition to the PlayStation Plus games for the month, PS4 and PS5 players will also have access to PlayStation VR titles such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall until January 3 as part of the platform's fifth anniversary.