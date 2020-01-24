Technology News
Sony to Launch PlayStation Now Service in India This Year: Report

PlayStation Now allows users to stream PlayStation games on their PC.

Updated: 24 January 2020 11:29 IST
Sony to Launch PlayStation Now Service in India This Year: Report

PlayStation Now is currently available in 19 countries only

Highlights
  • Sony is yet to officially confirm the arrival of PlayStation Now in India
  • PlayStation Now is only available in North America and Europe
  • Japan is the only Asian country where PlayStation Now is live

Sony is reportedly gearing up to bring its PlayStation Now subscription-based cloud game streaming service to India later this year. If you are unaware, PlayStation Now lets players stream PlayStation games on their PS4 or PC. It also allows cloud save, which means users can resume their session on any PC or PlayStation 4 console without the risk of losing their progress. All you have to do is install the PlayStation Now app and connect with a compatible controller to enjoy a wide selection of games in the PlayStation Now library with a one-step sign in.

As per a report by The Mako Reactor that cites people in the supply chain, PlayStation Now is finally coming to the Indian market in 2020. As of now, Sony is yet to officially confirm or deny the report of PlayStation Now service's arrival in India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony for an official statement regarding PlayStation Now's rumoured launch in India, and will update this story if we hear back. Talking about the pricing structure, the PlayStation Now subscription costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) for the monthly plan, $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) for the four-month plan, and $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,300) for the annual subscription.

As for the PlayStation Now service, it added support for playing PS4 games on a PC back in 2017. A year later, Sony allowed PlayStation Now subscribers to download PS2 and PS4 games on their PS4 console. Sony says that PlayStation Now subscribers can stream more than 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on their PS4 console and PC, aside from the ability to download hundreds of PS4 games on their PlayStation 4 console. Some of the major games that are currently a part of the PlayStation Now library are Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and BioShock Infinite among others. You can check the complete list here, while system requirements and compatibility details can be checked out here

    Comments

    Further reading: Sony, PlayStation Now, PlayStation, PS4
    Nadeem Sarwar
