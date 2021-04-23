Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week

PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week

PlayStation Now is Sony’s cloud streaming subscription service that is currently capped at 720p.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 April 2021 18:32 IST
PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week

Photo Credit: Twitter/ PlayStation

PlayStation Now costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month

Highlights
  • PlayStation Now is not available in India
  • It allows PS4, PS3, and PS2 games to be streamed on PC
  • PlayStation Now users can currently stream at 720p

PlayStation Now users will soon be able to stream certain games at 1080p resolution, Sony has announced on Twitter. PlayStation Now is Sony's cloud streaming subscription service that allows PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC users to play PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. There are over 800 games that can be streamed on the PS4 and PC while over 300 games can be downloaded to the PS4. PlayStation Now is only available in a few regions and India is not one of them.

Sony through its PlayStation account on Twitter announced that PlayStation Now will start to support streaming 1080p capable games from this week. The feature will be available in Europe, the US, Canada, and Japan which is where PlayStation Now is available. The rollout will occur in the coming weeks to these regions.

Till now, PlayStation Now streaming has been capped at 720p but with the new feature, games that support 1080p can be streamed at that resolution on PS5, PS4, and PC. Sony mentions “1080p capable games” which likely means that only games that natively run at 1080p can be streamed using PlayStation Now. It should be noted that a lot of games do not run natively at 1080p and Sony has not shared a list of compatible games yet.

PlayStation Now costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month or $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,900) for three months. There is also an annual plan that costs $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500). As mentioned earlier, there are over 800 games that can be streamed and over 300 that can be downloaded. Not all these games will support 1080p streaming. The service is not available in India yet.

Sony also stated that Borderlands 3 and Marvel's Avengers, which the company recently added to PlayStation Now, will be available till September 29 and July 5 respectively.

Competitors like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna already allow for 1080p streaming and Stadia even delivers 4K streaming. Microsoft's xCloud, however, is also capped at 720p streaming for now.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation Now, Sony, Game streaming, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Bug Fixes With Latest Update: Report

Related Stories

PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Phones to Launch in India Today
  3. Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance
  4. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 6, Out Friday
  5. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 6 Recap: Captain America Takes Flight
  6. Oppo A53s 5G to Launch in India on April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
  8. Has Dogecoin Finally Fizzled After Record Rally?
  9. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Review
  10. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Bug Fixes With Latest Update: Report
  3. Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 With Replaceable Tip Launched at Half the Price of Its Predecessor
  4. Bitcoin Sinks Below $50,000 as Cryptocurrencies Stumble Over Biden Tax Plans
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia X20 Will Not Ship With Bundled Charger Like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi Flagship Phones
  7. Oppo Enco Air With 24 Hour Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.2 Revealed Ahead of Expected May 6 Launch
  8. Police Officers Find Lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park, Beat All High Scores: See Hilarious Tweet
  9. Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets New Widget With News, Weather Updates
  10. SpaceX-NASA Successfully Launches Crew-2 Astronauts to ISS: Watch Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com