Technology News
loading

PlayStation Holiday Sale: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, and More

Alongside The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 December 2020 16:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation Holiday Sale: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, and More

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Highlights
  • PlayStation Holiday Sale ends January 20 in India
  • Current deals line-up will refresh on January 9
  • 60 percent off on FIFA 21 Champions Edition

PlayStation Holiday Sale is now live and comes with discounts on major new titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon. There aren't any discounts on the major PlayStation 5 launch titles (Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon's Souls), but some PS5-only titles (Godfall, Observer: System Redux, and Overcooked: All You Can Eat) are on sale. Most games that were available in PlayStation's Black Friday deals are on sale again, some at the same price (The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima) and others at slightly deeper discounts (FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs: Legion) than before.

All end of year deals are available till January 9 — except for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which expires January 5 — after which new offers will be announced, Sony Interactive Entertainment said on PlayStation Blog. The PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale will then end on January 20 in India and January 19 internationally. To help you navigate the discounts, we've picked out the best PS4 and PS5 deals:

PS4 and PS5 Holiday Sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition at Rs. 5,199 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition at Rs. 6,399 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 1,119 — 72 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle at Rs. 2,299 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 4,484 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 3,750 — 21 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition at Rs. 5,250 — 16 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition at Rs. 799 — 60 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light at Rs. 1,911 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition at Rs. 2,144 — 61 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,924 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at Rs. 3,496 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition at Rs. 599 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition at Rs. 1,631 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,599 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition at Rs. 4,874 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition at Rs. 5,999 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation 5 Holiday Sale

Godfall at Rs. 3,599 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Observer: System Redux at Rs. 1,997 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat at Rs. 2,249 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition at Rs. 1,924 — 45 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PlayStation 4 Holiday Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at Rs. 2,999 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Final Fantasy VII Remake at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Ghost of Tsushima at Rs. 2,839 — 29 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

NBA 2K21 at Rs. 1,679 — 58 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,000 — 50 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,994 — 65 percent off

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 1,154 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,479 — 63 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,549 — 38 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,449 — 30 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

UFC 4 at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon at Rs. 2,624 — 25 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Legendary Hero Edition at Rs. 3,704 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS4, PS5, PlayStation Store, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2 Beyond Light, FIFA 21, Mortal Kombat 11, Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs Legion, Godfall, Overcooked All You Can Eat, Crash Bandicoot 4, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, GTA 5, The Last of Us Part 2, The Last of Us Part II, Marvels Avengers, NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 3, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, Yakuza Like a Dragon
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Undertaking Over Fitbit Competition Concerns Rejected by Australian Antitrust Regulator
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements

Related Stories

PlayStation Holiday Sale: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  2. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
  3. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  4. Huawei Smart Screen S, S Pro 4K TVs With Full-HD Camera Launched
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  6. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  7. Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India
  8. Redmi 9 Power Review
  9. Mi 11 Launch Set for December 28, Xiaomi Reveals
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. China's New Medium-Lift Rocket Long March 8 Makes Maiden Flight Carrying 5 Satellites
  2. Cryptocurrency Investments Top $5.6 Billion in 2020, Up by 600 Percent: Report
  3. Airtel Xstream Content Subscription Now Available to Non-Airtel Users
  4. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements
  5. PlayStation Holiday Sale: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, and More
  6. Google Undertaking Over Fitbit Competition Concerns Rejected by Australian Antitrust Regulator
  7. Hisense Tornado 4K 55-Inch TV Priced in India Revealed Ahead of December 24 Sale
  8. ByteDance in Talks to Buy Stake in Mobile Games Company CMGE: Sources
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC-Powered 5G Smartphones India Debut in Early 2021, Says Company
  10. Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ Gets Highest DxOMark Smartphone Camera Rankings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com