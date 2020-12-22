PlayStation Holiday Sale is now live and comes with discounts on major new titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon. There aren't any discounts on the major PlayStation 5 launch titles (Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon's Souls), but some PS5-only titles (Godfall, Observer: System Redux, and Overcooked: All You Can Eat) are on sale. Most games that were available in PlayStation's Black Friday deals are on sale again, some at the same price (The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima) and others at slightly deeper discounts (FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs: Legion) than before.

All end of year deals are available till January 9 — except for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which expires January 5 — after which new offers will be announced, Sony Interactive Entertainment said on PlayStation Blog. The PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale will then end on January 20 in India and January 19 internationally. To help you navigate the discounts, we've picked out the best PS4 and PS5 deals:

PS4 and PS5 Holiday Sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition at Rs. 5,199 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition at Rs. 6,399 — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 1,119 — 72 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle at Rs. 2,299 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 4,484 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 3,750 — 21 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition at Rs. 5,250 — 16 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition at Rs. 799 — 60 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light at Rs. 1,911 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition at Rs. 2,144 — 61 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,924 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at Rs. 3,496 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition at Rs. 599 — 70 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition at Rs. 1,631 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,599 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition at Rs. 4,874 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition at Rs. 5,999 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation 5 Holiday Sale

Godfall at Rs. 3,599 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Observer: System Redux at Rs. 1,997 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat at Rs. 2,249 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition at Rs. 1,924 — 45 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PlayStation 4 Holiday Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at Rs. 2,999 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Final Fantasy VII Remake at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Ghost of Tsushima at Rs. 2,839 — 29 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

NBA 2K21 at Rs. 1,679 — 58 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,000 — 50 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,994 — 65 percent off

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 1,154 — 67 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,479 — 63 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,549 — 38 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,449 — 30 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

UFC 4 at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon at Rs. 2,624 — 25 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Legendary Hero Edition at Rs. 3,704 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)