Sony India discounts PS4 accessories including DualShock 4 controllers and PS VR along with games such as God of War as a part of the company’s global PlayStation Days of Play promotion. Multiple retailers have confirmed with Gadgets 360 that the sale is underway from June 8 to June 18 across the country at all stores. What this means is, your local game shop as well as e-commerce sites like Amazon and Games The Shop should be having price drops aplenty. Here’s what you need to know.

Sony PS4 games at Rs. 999

That’s You (previously Rs. 1,499)

Singstar Celebration (previously Rs. 1,499)

Sony PS4 games at Rs. 1,499 in India

Shadow of the Colossus (previously Rs. 2,499)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (previously Rs. 2,499)

Uncharted 4 (previously Rs. 2,499)

Horizon Zero Dawn (previously Rs. 2,499)

Driveclub VR (previously Rs. 2,499)

Sony PS4 games at Rs. 1,999 in India

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (previously Rs. 2,999)

No Man’s Sky (previously Rs. 2,499)

Sony PS4 games at Rs. 2,999 in India

God of War (previously Rs. 3,999)

Aside from games, PS VR sees a price drop to Rs. 32,990 instead of Rs. 37,990 and comes with Driveclub VR and PlayStation Worlds on disc. All PS4 controllers are also discounted from an MRP of Rs. 5,490 to Rs. 4,490. Before you ask, no the blue PS4 Slim Days of Play console is not coming to India.

As for the catch we mentioned? Actually there are several. For one you can already pick up some of these games like Uncharted 4 has been available for under Rs. 1,499. Singstar Celebration is a lot cheaper too going for almost half the price on Amazon India right now. One of the few genuine discounts is on PS VR and even then, it may not be all India due to availability issues.

According to several retailers Gadgets 360 spoke to, stock isn’t uniformly spread across the country and certain areas like Mumbai have no PS VR stock at all. The same applies to some of the games on the list as well such as God of War, with many in the supply chain speculating that Sony India isn’t quite willing or ready to cope with the logistics of such an undertaking at this juncture.

Considering that this is after solid Detroit: Become Human sales and the PS4 having its best sales month in India with God of War, you’d think Sony would want to capitalise on the advantage. This may not be the case. As always, we’ve got in touch with the company for comment and will update the story if we hear from it.

