PlayStation Days of Play sale is now live, offering discounts on over four hundred titles. We have our first price drop on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new Demon's Souls, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition. The 2021 Days of Play sale also features the best-ever price on FIFA 21, Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ride 4, Overcooked: All You Can Eat, and Red Dead Redemption 2. And all the other discounts are in line with the prices we saw in PlayStation's Spring Sale in March, be it Control, Dirt 5, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Last of Us Part II, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

All the PS4 and PS5 Days of Play deals are available until June 9 prior to midnight — and because India falls under the European region for PlayStation, Days of Play sale runs until the early hours of June 10 here. To help you navigate the 453 games on sale, we've picked out the best PS4 and PS5 deals:

PS4, PS5 Days of Play sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Season Pass at Rs. 2,497 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 2,945 — 38 percent off (NEW LOW)

Control: Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,998 — 40 percent off (10 percent more with PS Plus) (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dirt 5 PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dirt 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,997 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,949 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition at Rs. 1,831 — 60 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Immortals Fenyx Rising at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 3,319 — 17 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Rs. 4,349 — 13 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,497 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off (10 percent more with PS Plus)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,999 — 20 percent off (5 percent more with PS Plus) (NEW LOW)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure at Rs. 3,439 — 14 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,449 — 30 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation 5 Days of Play sale

Demon's Souls at Rs. 4,349 — 13 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

FIFA 21 NXT LVL Edition at Rs. 2,789 — 38 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Ride 4 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition at Rs. 1,574 — 55 percent off (5 percent more with PS Plus) (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation 4 Days of Play sale

Ghost of Tsushima at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

GTA 5 Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,719 — 57 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds at Rs. 659 — 67 percent off

Red Dead Online at Rs. 1,124 — 25 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,640 — 59 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.