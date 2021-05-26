Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider Man: Miles Morales, and More

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More

Alongside Demon’s Souls, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 May 2021 11:07 IST
PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Highlights
  • PlayStation Days of Play sale ends June 10 in India
  • First discount on Miles Morales, and Demon’s Souls
  • Best-ever price on Valhalla, FIFA 21, Black Ops Cold War

PlayStation Days of Play sale is now live, offering discounts on over four hundred titles. We have our first price drop on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new Demon's Souls, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition. The 2021 Days of Play sale also features the best-ever price on FIFA 21, Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ride 4, Overcooked: All You Can Eat, and Red Dead Redemption 2. And all the other discounts are in line with the prices we saw in PlayStation's Spring Sale in March, be it Control, Dirt 5, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Last of Us Part II, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

All the PS4 and PS5 Days of Play deals are available until June 9 prior to midnight — and because India falls under the European region for PlayStation, Days of Play sale runs until the early hours of June 10 here. To help you navigate the 453 games on sale, we've picked out the best PS4 and PS5 deals:

PS4, PS5 Days of Play sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Season Pass at Rs. 2,497 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 2,945 — 38 percent off (NEW LOW)

Control: Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,998 — 40 percent off (10 percent more with PS Plus) (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dirt 5 PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dirt 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,997 — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,949 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition at Rs. 1,831 — 60 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Immortals Fenyx Rising at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 3,319 — 17 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Rs. 4,349 — 13 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,497 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off (10 percent more with PS Plus)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,999 — 20 percent off (5 percent more with PS Plus) (NEW LOW)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure at Rs. 3,439 — 14 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,449 — 30 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation 5 Days of Play sale

Demon's Souls at Rs. 4,349 — 13 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

FIFA 21 NXT LVL Edition at Rs. 2,789 — 38 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Ride 4 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition at Rs. 1,574 — 55 percent off (5 percent more with PS Plus) (PREVIOUS BEST)

PlayStation 4 Days of Play sale

Ghost of Tsushima at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

GTA 5 Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,719 — 57 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

MotoGP 21 at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds at Rs. 659 — 67 percent off

Red Dead Online at Rs. 1,124 — 25 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,640 — 59 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Days of Play, PlayStation Store, PlayStation sale, Spider Man Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Final Fantasy XIV, FIFA 21, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Overcooked All You Can Eat, Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, Dirt 5, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Last of Us Part II, Watch Dogs Legion, Yakuza Like A Dragon, Marvels Avengers, Mortal Kombat 11, No Mans Sky, GTA 5, PUBG
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Tesla Sets Up China Site to Store Car Data Locally Amid Scrutiny Over Security Concerns

Related Stories

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  4. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  6. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government in Attempt to Block New Regulations
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  9. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed
  2. Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals
  3. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More
  4. PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More
  5. Tesla Doubles Down on Camera-Based Pure Vision Autopilot Amid Growing Scrutiny
  6. Tesla Sets Up China Site to Store Car Data Locally Amid Scrutiny Over Security Concerns
  7. Google, Facebook Fined in Russia for Failing to Delete Banned Content
  8. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon and Total Eclipse Year Will Appear Today
  9. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy
  10. Microsoft Teams Gets Ability to Let Developers Build Collaborative Apps, Custom Scenes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com