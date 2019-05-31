Sony's global PlayStation Days of Play Sale is back, with offers on hit games, PlayStation VR bundles, controllers, and PlayStation Plus subscription at a discounted fee. The 11-day sale kicks off on June 7 and will continue through June 17 in all supported regions, including India. In addition to the discounts, Sony is also introducing a limited edition PS4 console on June 7 that will be accompanied by a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller. Audio accessories will also be up for grabs during the PlayStation Days of Play Sale.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Sony's PlayStation team in India and has received information about the offers that can be availed by users in the country from the PlayStation Store. To start things, the PlayStation VR Starter Pack will be up for grabs at Rs. 24,630, down from its regular asking price of Rs. 28,580. The PlayStation website states that the PS VR Mega Pack, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, camera, and five VR games, will also be available with a deal, however, we are yet to hear about its discounted pricing in India during the upcoming sale.

As for the games, the PlayStation Store will offer hit titles as well as a few exclusives at discounted prices. Here's a list of titles that will be on sale starting June 7 in India:

Title Standard Price Offer Price Marvel's Spiderman Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499 God of War Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 Detroit: Become Human Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499 PS4 God of War Remastered Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Shadow of Colossus Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4 PlayerUnknown's Battleground Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Minecraft Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499 DRIVECLUB VR Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499 Until Dawn Rush of Blood VR Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4 The Last of Us: Remastered Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4 Uncharted Collection Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4 inFAMOUS Second Son Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999

Sony will also introduce a Limited Edition Days of Play 1TB PS4 console at a promotional price of GBP 279.99 (around Rs 24,400), but there is no word on its arrival in India. The limited edition console will be launched on June 7, alongside matching Special Edition DualShock 4 wireless controllers. As for accessories, Gold Wireless Headset will be available at GBP 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400), while the Platinum Wireless Headset will be up for purchase at GBP 99.99 (roughly Rs.8,800).

The DualShock 4 controllers, which usually go for Rs. 5,050, will be available at Rs. 4,050 during the PlayStation Days of Play Sale. The controllers will be available in Camouflage, Black, White, Red, and Blue colours. Additionally, a 12-month membership of PlayStation Plus will be available at just Rs. 3,107, down from the standard fee of Rs. 4,439. More details about the PlayStation Days of Play sale will be revealed in the upcoming days. But do keep an eye on e-retailers and local game shops, as they might also lower the prices of games and accessories when the PlayStation sale goes live.