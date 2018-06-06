Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018: How to Watch and What to Expect

 
, 06 June 2018
PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018: How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • The PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018 begins from June 6
  • It is the precursor to next week's PlayStation E3 2018 event
  • Expect a host of reveals this week

This week Sony will reveal a host of games and information related to them before its E3 2018 event next week on June 11. Dubbed as the PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018, it will see the company announce games over a five day period spanning from June 6 to June 10. While Spider-Man will headline the PS4's slate of exclusives for the second half of the year and other games such as The Last of Us Part II probably won't get a release date just yet, it opens up a host of opportunities on what you can expect during the PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018. Here's what you need to know.

PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018 date and time

Announcements will be staggered out from June 6 to June 10, with individual timings as follows:

  • June 6: announcement for a new PS4 Game with PS VR support (8am PST)
  • June 7: Release Date for an Upcoming Worldwide Studios Title (8am PST)
  • June 8: new PS4 game announcement (8am PST)
  • June 9: new PS VR game announcement (8am PST)
  • June 10: details of an eagerly anticipated game comes to PS VR (8am PST)

PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018 - what to expect
We won't be surprised to see a date for Dreams or Days Gone and perhaps a reveal for PUBG that's rumoured to hit the PS4 this year. That said, it's welcome to see Sony still considers the PS VR to be successful enough to warrant more games, the wording of an "eagerly anticipated" title makes us wonder if it could be Fallout 4 making its PS VR debut.

Where to watch PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018

There are four places to watch the action as it happens:

What are you looking forward to seeing at the PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

