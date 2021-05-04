Technology News
  Sony Plans to Integrate Discord in PlayStation Consoles Starting Next Year

Sony Plans to Integrate Discord in PlayStation Consoles Starting Next Year

Sony also plans to bring Discord and PlayStation experience to mobile devices.

Updated: 4 May 2021 10:07 IST
Sony Plans to Integrate Discord in PlayStation Consoles Starting Next Year

In December, Discord raised $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) in a private funding round

Highlights
  • Discord allows public and private groups to gather and chat
  • Sony and Discord did not disclose the value of the investment
  • Discord has over 140 million monthly users

A unit of Sony has made a minority investment in Discord as part of a deal to tie in the messaging platform with the consumer electronics company's PlayStation gaming division.

The deal, announced on Monday by Sony Interactive Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan, comes after Reuters reported last month that Discord had ended sale talks with Microsoft to focus on expanding its business as a standalone company.

Discord allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio, and video. It initially became popular among gamers and streamers, but is now used by communities ranging from sports fans and music groups to cryptocurrency investors.

"Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year," Ryan said in a blog post.

Sony and Discord did not disclose the value of the investment.

Discord has over 140 million monthly users and its business model relies on a premium subscription service. In December, the company raised $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) in a private funding round that valued it at $7 billion (roughly Rs. 51,710 crores).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Further reading: Discord, Sony, PlayStation
