Technology News
loading

PlayStation Black Friday Deals: FIFA 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More

And the annual 25 percent off on PlayStation Plus.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 November 2020 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation Black Friday Deals: FIFA 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Highlights
  • PlayStation Black Friday sale began last Friday
  • Available on PlayStation Store until December 1
  • 76 percent off on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

PlayStation Black Friday deals include discounts on recent PS4 exclusives (such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima) and new games (Watch Dogs: Legion and FIFA 21) alongside hundreds of popular titles (GTA 5, God of War, and PUBG among them). Some deals apply to games for the newly-launched PlayStation 5 — still without a release date in India — though predictably, Sony's launch titles aren't part of the line-up. Additionally, you can also get discounts on the PlayStation Plus membership, which gives you free monthly titles and is necessary to play online. The PlayStation Black Friday sale ends December 1 in India and November 30 internationally.

To help you navigate the discounts, we've picked out the best PlayStation Black Friday deals:

PS4 and PS5 Black Friday deals

12-month PlayStation Plus at Rs. 2,249 — 25 percent off

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition at Rs. 2,199 — 45 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition at Rs. 2,419 — 56 percent off (NEW LOW)

Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

No Man's Sky at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 1,119 — 72 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Maneater at Rs. 1,624 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (NEW LOW)

Ghost of Tsushima at Rs. 2,839 — 29 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,549 — 38 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 1,331 — 20 percent off

NBA 2K21 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Persona 5 Royal at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered at Rs. 1,874 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Project Cars 3 at Rs. 2,749 — 31 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,504 — 57 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,259 — 76 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,155 — 72 percent off (NEW LOW)

Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off

God of War at Rs. 749 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at Rs. 659 — 67 percent off

Yakuza Kiwami at Rs. 449 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 at Rs. 974 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life at Rs. 974 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Why Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition Could Fail in India. Listen to this episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS4, PS5, FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion, No Mans Sky, Borderlands 3, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus, The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Star Wars Squadrons, Marvels Avengers, Fall Guys, NBA 2K21, Persona 5 Royal, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Assassins Creed Odyssey, Doom Eternal, GTA 5, God of War, PUBG, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 6 The Song of Life
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Task Mate Is Now in Testing in India, Users Can Earn Money by Completing Simple Tasks on Their Phone

Related Stories

PlayStation Black Friday Deals: FIFA 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  4. WhiteHat Jr Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Critic Pradeep Poonia: Report
  5. Black Panther 2 to Begin Shooting in July 2021
  6. Microsoft Teams Taking on Zoom With Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling
  7. Here’s How to Enable Disappearing Messages in WhatsApp
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Order Details, Offers in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. PlayStation Black Friday Deals: FIFA 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
  3. Google Task Mate Is Now in Testing in India, Users Can Earn Money by Completing Simple Tasks on Their Phone
  4. WhiteHat Jr Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Critic Pradeep Poonia: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S Pen May Launch in June 2021; Galaxy Note Series May Be Discontinued
  6. China’s Moon Probe to Seek First Lunar Rocks Retrieval for a Nation Since 1970s
  7. Tenet Release Date in India Set for December 4
  8. HDFC Bank Is Down, Debit Card, UPI Transactions, and Even ATMs Not Working, Customers Say
  9. Lenovo Teases Smartphone Series That Could Take on New Redmi Note 9 Models
  10. Instagram Reels Gets ‘Branded Content Tag’ Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com