PlayStation Black Friday deals include discounts on recent PS4 exclusives (such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima) and new games (Watch Dogs: Legion and FIFA 21) alongside hundreds of popular titles (GTA 5, God of War, and PUBG among them). Some deals apply to games for the newly-launched PlayStation 5 — still without a release date in India — though predictably, Sony's launch titles aren't part of the line-up. Additionally, you can also get discounts on the PlayStation Plus membership, which gives you free monthly titles and is necessary to play online. The PlayStation Black Friday sale ends December 1 in India and November 30 internationally.
To help you navigate the discounts, we've picked out the best PlayStation Black Friday deals:
12-month PlayStation Plus at Rs. 2,249 — 25 percent off
FIFA 21 Beckham Edition at Rs. 2,199 — 45 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
FIFA 21 Champions Edition at Rs. 2,419 — 56 percent off (NEW LOW)
Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
No Man's Sky at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off
Borderlands 3 at Rs. 1,119 — 72 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
Maneater at Rs. 1,624 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent off (NEW LOW)
Ghost of Tsushima at Rs. 2,839 — 29 percent off (NEW LOW)
Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,549 — 38 percent off (NEW LOW)
Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 1,331 — 20 percent off
NBA 2K21 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)
Persona 5 Royal at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered at Rs. 1,874 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
Project Cars 3 at Rs. 2,749 — 31 percent off (NEW LOW)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,504 — 57 percent off (NEW LOW)
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,259 — 76 percent off (NEW LOW)
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,155 — 72 percent off (NEW LOW)
Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)
GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent off
God of War at Rs. 749 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at Rs. 659 — 67 percent off
Yakuza Kiwami at Rs. 449 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 at Rs. 974 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life at Rs. 974 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)
