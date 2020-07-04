Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 Teaser Page Goes Live on Amazon India, Flipkart; Launching in 'Late 2020'

PlayStation 5 Teaser Page Goes Live on Amazon India, Flipkart; Launching in 'Late 2020'

PlayStation 5 will have get all four accessories in India, including the camera, headset, charging dock, and media remote, suggests the page.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 July 2020 16:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5 Teaser Page Goes Live on Amazon India, Flipkart; Launching in 'Late 2020'

Photo Credit: Amazon

Sony PlayStation 5 will come in two models

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 gets dedicated teaser page on Flipkart and Amazon
  • The price and availability has not been mentioned
  • PlayStation 5 will come with four accessories

PlayStation 5 teaser page has gone live on Amazon and Flipkart in India with a “Late 2020” release date. The pages show off the two console variants, one with the disk drive and one without, along with a set of accessories that will also be available for purchase in India. There is no pricing yet as Sony has not announced the same. The design of the PlayStation 5 was revealed by Sony last month when it also showed off some of the games that will be coming to the console. Sony PS5 is expected during holiday season 2020 which could mean it will be available from late November.

The Amazon and Flipkart teaser pages share the same information about the console and its accessories. There will be two variants, a PlayStation 5 with a disk drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disk drive. The pages also show the DualSense Wireless Controller that was initially revealed early in April. More interestingly, there are four accessories that will come to India as well including the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, a Media Remote, a DualSense Charging Station, and an HD Camera. As of now, it is unclear if the accessories will launch in India alongside the PlayStation 5 console.

PlayStation 5 Amazon product page inline fdgd

All four PlayStation 5 accessories will come to India
Photo Credit: Amazon

Further, the listing pages list a bunch of games that were recently shown off at the Sony PS5 unveiling event. The games include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and more.

There is no release date and the consoles will arrive in India in “Late 2020”, which means PS5 could go on sale starting late November. A leak from last month showed that the PlayStation 5 will be released on November 20 and that the Digital Edition will cost EUR 399 (approximately Rs. 33,500) with the standard edition priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, Sony, PlayStation 5
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
ISRO's Mangalyaan Captures Image of Mars' Biggest Moon Phobos

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 Teaser Page Goes Live on Amazon India, Flipkart; Launching in 'Late 2020'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  2. OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
  3. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  4. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  5. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  6. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA566) Review
  7. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  8. Snap Spectacles 3 Review: Is This the Future for Indian Content Creators?
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
  10. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 Teaser Page Goes Live on Amazon India, Flipkart; Launching in 'Late 2020'
  2. ISRO's Mangalyaan Captures Image of Mars' Biggest Moon Phobos
  3. IITBHF Announces Grant of Rs. 2.35 Crores to Provide Laptops, Broadband to Needy IIT Bombay Students
  4. Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon
  5. JPMorgan Drops Terms 'Master,' 'Slave' From Internal Tech Code, Materials
  6. BSNL Revives 4 Percent Instant Discount Offer for Recharging Other People's Prepaid Accounts
  7. OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
  8. Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 by Snapchat Go on Sale in India via Flipkart
  9. Opponents of 5G Networks Set Fire to Cyprus' Mobile Antennae
  10. TikTok Distances From Beijing in Response to India Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com