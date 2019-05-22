Technology News

PlayStation 5 SSD Speed Shown Off in Leaked Spider-Man Demo Video

Games on the upcoming PS5 could have much richer, more graphically detailed environments.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 16:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5 SSD Speed Shown Off in Leaked Spider-Man Demo Video
Highlights
  • The tremendous speed increase would almost eliminate game loading times
  • The upcoming PlayStation 5 will feature AMD's CPU and GPU architecture
  • Sony is expected to launch the PlayStation 5 in mid to late 2020

Sony announced some of the specifications of its upcoming PlayStation 5 game console in April, including the fact that it would have a "game-changing" SSD in place of a spinning hard drive. Now, the company has demonstrated just how much of a difference the SSD could make to game loading speed, in a leaked video that is said to have been taken during a presentation the company was making to investors. In the video, a level from the recent Spider-Man game loads in around eight seconds on a PS4 Pro, but takes less than one second to load on PlayStation 5 development hardware. Of course the demo was conducted by Sony itself, which had full control over the hardware and game code being used.

In the leaked video, shared by Wall Street Journal writer Takashi Mochizuki on Twitter, Sony also demonstrates Spider-Man zipping through New York City. While the game sometimes pauses on the PlayStation 4 Pro, waiting for the environment to be generated around him, the same scene renders flawlessly and continuously on the "next-generation" hardware. This shows how SSDs are much better suited to dealing with high-bandwidth data transfers.

The PlayStation 5 is not due to be formally launched till mid or late 2020, though some reports are speculating that Sony could make an announcement before the end of 2019. We already know that the next-gen gaming console will deliver a significant bump in power and graphics quality. It will be based on a semi-custom octa-core processor manufactured by AMD, using the same underlying design as upcoming third-generation Ryzen 3000-series CPUs based on the Zen 2 architecture.

According to Mochizuki's tweets, Sony says that the next-gen PlayStation will allow "anytime, anywhere" gaming without disconnections. It will feature a disc drive and 3D audio. Interestingly, the PS4 will continue to be Sony's "engine of engagement and profitability" for the next three years, and there are still exclusive AAA games to be announced for it.  

Sony will also be leveraging AMD's Radeon 'Navi' GPU architecture for graphics. The upcoming console is said to use a custom variant of AMD's consumer GPUs, and will support resolutions up to 8K. Ray tracing will also be enabled in some form, though details aren't known yet. More information could become known when AMD formally unveils its Navi generation GPUs at a special event happening alongside the E3 gaming expo in Los Angeles next month.

As for the SSD, Sony PlayStation systems architect Mark Cerny claimed that its raw bandwidth was higher than any commercially available PC SSD, and it will have input/output algorithms and drivers that are optimised for loading games. A fast SSD could greatly reduce the frustration of waiting for levels to load, as the leaked demo shows.

PC gamers already benefit from fast SSDs. It is possible that Sony's upcoming PlayStation console will benefit from AMD's support for the new PCIe 4.0 interconnect standard, which could theoretically double the bandwidth available to an SSD with the same number of PCIe lanes. That opens up new possibilities for game developers to create richly detailed environments, which might have been impossible due to storage bandwidth limitations before.

It is also known that the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 4. It will be interesting to see how the game console market shapes up in the coming years, especially as high-quality game streaming services such as Google Stadia take off. Sony recently announced a partnership with gaming arch-rival Microsoft to develop cloud game streaming services using the Azure infrastructure.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, Sony Playstation 5, PlayStation 5, PS5, Spider-Man, AMD
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Facebook Should Hire Microsoft President Brad Smith as CEO, Ex-Security Chief Alex Stamos Says
Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charger Duo Pad Launched in India Starting at Rs. 3,699
Honor Smartphones
PlayStation 5 SSD Speed Shown Off in Leaked Spider-Man Demo Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. Redmi K20 to Sport 7th-Gen In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Xiaomi Confirms
  5. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  6. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  7. Honor 20 Pro Scores Well on DxOMark, Lauded for Zoom and Bokeh Skills
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  9. This Is What Ola Has to Say on Reports That Food Delivery Is Being Shut Down
  10. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.