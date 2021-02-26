Technology News
  PlayStation 5 Could Get an Update to Unlock M.2 Expansion Slot This Summer

PlayStation 5 Could Get an Update to Unlock M.2 Expansion Slot This Summer

PlayStation 5 comes with 667GB of usable storage from the 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD drive that is present in the console.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 February 2021 18:31 IST
PlayStation 5 Could Get an Update to Unlock M.2 Expansion Slot This Summer

Photo Credit: Aneesh Arora

PlayStation 5 allows for expansion through external storage

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 may get support for internal storage expansion this summer
  • PlayStation 5 comes in a disk and disk-less variant
  • Sony has not shared a timeline for the update

PlayStation 5 may get a firmware update this summer that will unlock its M.2 expansion slot. The console launched in November 2020 with a 1TB super-fast SSD and another empty M.2 slot for expansion but it was software locked. Now, a report states that Sony might release a firmware update this summer that would activate the second M.2 slot and allow users to add more fast storage to the console. While the console comes with a 1TB drive, not all of it is available for use. Given the size of current generation games, this has been a matter of concern to some gamers.

According to a report by The Verge citing Bloomberg, Sony may release a firmware update that would unlock the PlayStation 5's secondary M.2 expansion slot. The PS5 (Review) comes with two storage slots, one of which is equipped with a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. While accessing the secondary storage slot is relatively easy, adding storage isn't possible since it is locked and as per an older report by The Verge, Sony had said that feature was “reserved for a future update.”

But, from that 1TB onboard storage space, only 825GB is available, and on top of that, only 667GB is actually usable to store games and media on. With growing game sizes, it wouldn't take too long to fill up the 667GB leaving gamers with the dreaded situation of having to remove old games to install new ones. The ability to just add more storage would be ideal.

The report also mentions that the firmware update will allow the PS5's cooling fan to spin faster to accommodate for the extra heat that will be generated after adding more storage. Also, there will most likely be specific third-party SSDs that will work with the PS5 that would likely have to meet the standard of the onboard SSD. Right now, the PS5 allows for external storage but that cannot be used to run native PS5 games.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony, PlayStation 5 storage expansion
    Vineet Washington
    WandaVision Episode 8 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
    Coinbase: Finding Bitcoin Inventor Satoshi Nakamoto Could Harm the Cryptocurrency

    PlayStation 5 Could Get an Update to Unlock M.2 Expansion Slot This Summer
