PlayStation 5 Users Face 'Queued for Download' Bug Preventing Them From Downloading Games, Apps: Report

PlayStation 5 game library shows that you already own the game/ app, but the PS5 Store shows that you need to purchase it.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 November 2020 14:37 IST
PlayStation 5 was launched on November 12 in select regions

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 users face their first bug soon after launch
  • PS5 players are unable to download certain games and apps
  • Sony has not shared a fix for the issue yet

PlayStation 5 users are experiencing a bug that prevents them from downloading certain games and apps. This bug is causing games and apps to get stuck at ‘Queued for Download' or in an error state, as per a report. This seems to be happening when a product is first set to download. What's even more frustrating than being unable to download a game is that the PS5 library shows that you own the game, but the PS5 Store says that you don't.

According to a report by IGN citing users and its own staff members, PlayStation 5 has been hit by its first bug right after launch. Users have reported that their games and apps are stuck at ‘Queued for Download' or show a download error. This happens when an item is first set to download and, in this case, the Downloads menu doesn't list anything. This prevents users from downloading the game or cancelling the game to try and re-download.

The PS5 game library does show that you already own the game/ app, but the PS5 Store shows that you need to purchase it.

IGN mentions that a lot of user reports claim issues with the PS5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, though the PS4 version of the game downloads without any issues. Other users have reported issues with Godfall, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man Remastered, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and the Disney+ app.

Reportedly, users who got in touch with Activision regarding the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War issue were asked to factory reset their console and that fixed the issue. But it would not be possible for all users to completely erase their PS5's storage to be able to download these games. There seems to be no other fix in sight.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony for clarity on this bug and will update this report when we hear back.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

