Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 Consoles Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report

PlayStation 5 Consoles Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report

PlayStation 5 does not have an Indian release date yet, however, the pricing has already been shared.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 November 2020 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5 Consoles Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report

PlayStation 5 comes in two variants, with and without a disk drive

Highlights
  • PS5 consoles being sold in India before official launch
  • These consoles will not be covered in Indian warranty
  • Sony reportedly advised customers to check for warranty card

PlayStation 5 consoles imported from outside India will not be covered by a warranty, according to a report. Sony PS5 consoles are being sold by importers on the grey market, but according to a report, Sony executives said that for customers to be able to avail warranty benefits within India, the console needs to have the official Sony India Warranty card. Essentially, Sony wants Indian customers to purchase the PS5 from official sellers and not from unauthorised sellers that have obtained the console from outside the country. These consoles will not be serviceable by Sony.

According to a report by MensXP quoting a Sony representative, PlayStation products that have been marketed by Sony India are certified by Indian safety standards that have been set by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). “We advise our customers to check for the official Sony India Warranty card at the time of purchase to avail warranty benefits within India and in this context, it is important to note that PlayStation products marketed by Sony India are certified based on India safety standards stipulated by BIS,” the Sony representative reportedly said.

The report points out that unauthorised retailers are selling the PS5 to Indian customers at a high premium that, in some cases, goes over Rs. 90,000 and that too without any warranty. People who have purchased these consoles will not be able to avail their warranty if need be, since an imported console will not have a valid warranty in India. This doesn't come as much of a surprise as the previous generation of PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles also didn't support international warranties. This is simply standard policy and if you're considering importing, it's important to know that you could face problems later on.

As of now, Sony has not confirmed when the PS5 will be launched in India. The console was launched in certain regions on November 12. However, the company has already shared Indian pricing and the PS5 will cost Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition and Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition. The report further adds that the console will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, ShopatSC.com, Reliance Digital, and Games The Shop when it officially launches in the country.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 5, PS5
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 Consoles Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television Launched in India
  4. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  5. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  6. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  7. Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook: How to Use
  8. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Kicks Off With Impressive Discounts on Phones
  9. PS5 Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  10. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Retail Boxes Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Image Stabilisation Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  2. YouTube App Version 2.12.08 Brings Limited 8K Streaming Support to Android TV: Report
  3. Micromax In 1b Base Variant Coming With Android 10 (Go Edition)
  4. JioGames Clash Royale Tournament to Start From November 28, Cash Prizes Worth Rs. 2.5 Lakhs Up for Grabs
  5. YouTube Testing Easy Timestamp Tagging, Automatic Video Chapters
  6. MacBook 2021 Range Tipped to Include Both Intel and Apple Silicon Models
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Leaked Case Renders Show Unique Rear Camera Module Design
  8. Black Friday Deals: iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaners Get Up to 30 Percent Off
  9. PlayStation 5 Consoles Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series With One UI 3.1 Could Have Bixby Voice Unlock Feature: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com