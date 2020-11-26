PlayStation 5 consoles imported from outside India will not be covered by a warranty, according to a report. Sony PS5 consoles are being sold by importers on the grey market, but according to a report, Sony executives said that for customers to be able to avail warranty benefits within India, the console needs to have the official Sony India Warranty card. Essentially, Sony wants Indian customers to purchase the PS5 from official sellers and not from unauthorised sellers that have obtained the console from outside the country. These consoles will not be serviceable by Sony.

According to a report by MensXP quoting a Sony representative, PlayStation products that have been marketed by Sony India are certified by Indian safety standards that have been set by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). “We advise our customers to check for the official Sony India Warranty card at the time of purchase to avail warranty benefits within India and in this context, it is important to note that PlayStation products marketed by Sony India are certified based on India safety standards stipulated by BIS,” the Sony representative reportedly said.

The report points out that unauthorised retailers are selling the PS5 to Indian customers at a high premium that, in some cases, goes over Rs. 90,000 and that too without any warranty. People who have purchased these consoles will not be able to avail their warranty if need be, since an imported console will not have a valid warranty in India. This doesn't come as much of a surprise as the previous generation of PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles also didn't support international warranties. This is simply standard policy and if you're considering importing, it's important to know that you could face problems later on.

As of now, Sony has not confirmed when the PS5 will be launched in India. The console was launched in certain regions on November 12. However, the company has already shared Indian pricing and the PS5 will cost Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition and Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition. The report further adds that the console will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, ShopatSC.com, Reliance Digital, and Games The Shop when it officially launches in the country.

