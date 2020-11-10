PlayStation 4 can act as a remote screen for your PlayStation 5, Sony has announced, days ahead of the launch of its next-gen console. It will do so with the help of a new PS5 Remote Play app that is now available on the PS4 home screen in all markets. If you were wondering what to do with your PS4 once you got the shiny new PS5, well, now it has a purpose. For instance, you can have the PS5 hooked up to a 4K TV and plug in the PS4 to a second 1080p screen in a different room.

In an FAQ unveiled Monday, Sony said: “We're updating PS4's Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there.”

The PS5 Remote Play app will allow you to stream your PS5 games to your PS4 in full-HD 1080p resolution. But more importantly, this means you can play all PlayStation 5 titles with the DualShock 4 controller, which is (annoyingly) not supported with PS5 games on the PS5.

And that — the ability to stream your PS5 to your PS4 — is not the only update for PlayStation's Remote Play feature. PS Remote Play apps have also been updated on Android, iOS, and Windows 10 to support the PS5. On PCs, PS Remote Play now has support for HDR (high-dynamic-range).

Sony is also introducing multiplayer support to PS Remote Play, a frustrating miss for the past few years. While you could play PS4 titles by yourself on your laptop, tablet, or phone, you couldn't have friends or family join you in couch co-op or multiplayer. PS Remote Play now lets you add three additional users for all supported PS4 and PS5 games.

PlayStation 5 is available November 12 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, and November 19 in the rest of the world, albeit not in India, where the PS5 still doesn't have a release date.