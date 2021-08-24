PlayStation 5 consoles have reportedly been refreshed but with only a couple of minor differences between the old and new models. An Australian publication reported that the new stock of PS5 consoles that has arrived in the country comes with a different model number compared to the original PS5. Among the changes between the consoles is that the newer model is around 300 grams lighter, though it is unclear what has resulted in this weight reduction.

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 in November last year and it has become the company's fastest-selling console ever. Now, it looks like Sony has decided to go for a minor refresh. A report by Australian publication Press Start says the new stock of PS5 models in the country has a different model number — CFI-1102A. As mentioned by The Verge, the original PS5 came with model number CFI-1000.

As for the differences, Press Start points out that the new consoles are about 300 grams lighter than the original and have a different type of screw for the base stand. It is unclear what changes to the console have been made to reduce the weight but they do come with a different screw and new clamp design for the base. The new screw allows the stand to be attached and removed by hand without having to use a screwdriver, which was the case with the original console screw.

The publication also points out that Australia is the first country to have received the stock of the revised PS5, but a tweet from a user (@bdp2007) in the US shows the revised console has made its way there as well. The image shared by the user shows the differences between the two base stands for the PS5. The user also points out that he purchased the standard disc edition of the PS5 about two weeks ago.

