  PlayStation 5 Refreshed Models Are Lighter and Come With New Base Stand: Report

PlayStation 5 Refreshed Models Are Lighter and Come With New Base Stand: Report

PS5 refreshed consoles are reportedly arriving in Australia and the US with a new model number.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 August 2021 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @bdp2007

PlayStation 5 new base stand vs old

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 was launched in India in February
  • The console has reportedly got a minor refresh
  • PlayStation 5 consoles in Australia and the US have new model numbers

PlayStation 5 consoles have reportedly been refreshed but with only a couple of minor differences between the old and new models. An Australian publication reported that the new stock of PS5 consoles that has arrived in the country comes with a different model number compared to the original PS5. Among the changes between the consoles is that the newer model is around 300 grams lighter, though it is unclear what has resulted in this weight reduction.

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 in November last year and it has become the company's fastest-selling console ever. Now, it looks like Sony has decided to go for a minor refresh. A report by Australian publication Press Start says the new stock of PS5 models in the country has a different model number — CFI-1102A. As mentioned by The Verge, the original PS5 came with model number CFI-1000.

As for the differences, Press Start points out that the new consoles are about 300 grams lighter than the original and have a different type of screw for the base stand. It is unclear what changes to the console have been made to reduce the weight but they do come with a different screw and new clamp design for the base. The new screw allows the stand to be attached and removed by hand without having to use a screwdriver, which was the case with the original console screw.

The publication also points out that Australia is the first country to have received the stock of the revised PS5, but a tweet from a user (@bdp2007) in the US shows the revised console has made its way there as well. The image shared by the user shows the differences between the two base stands for the PS5. The user also points out that he purchased the standard disc edition of the PS5 about two weeks ago.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Vineet Washington
    Vineet Washington
