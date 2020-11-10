PlayStation 5 games will be region-free, allowing you to play games that have been released in other regions, Sony has shared through FAQs posted on its PlayStation blog. The company has also shared release timelines for two of its major titles, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. However, no exact date has been announced yet. PS5 Remote Play app has also been released for PlayStation 4 that will allow users to stream their PS5 games on the PS4.

In a long list of FAQs posted on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that PlayStation 5 games will be region-free. It means games released outside the country you bought your console in will be playable without any issues. PlayStation 4 games were region-free as well. The FAQs also revealed that the PS5 will support PlayStation Now – Sony's cloud gaming subscription service – for streaming and downloading supported games.

Coming to the release dates for Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony posted a video on the official PlayStation YouTube channel where it revealed that Horizon Forbidden West is expected to launch in the second half of 2021. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come earlier and is expected to launch in the first half of 2021. Additionally, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon Souls will be released on November 12 when the console launches in select regions.

In a recent update, Sony added the PS5 Remote Play app to PlayStation 4 and it can be seen right on the dashboard. The app allows users to stream a game from the PS5 on the PS4. The app will allow you to switch between 540p, 720p, and 1080p streaming.

