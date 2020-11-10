Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 Games Will Be Region Free, Release Timeline of Two Major Titles Revealed

PlayStation 5 Games Will Be Region-Free, Release Timeline of Two Major Titles Revealed

PlayStation 5 will be released on November 12 in select countries along with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon Souls.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 November 2020 15:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5 Games Will Be Region-Free, Release Timeline of Two Major Titles Revealed

PlayStation 5 will support PlayStation Now

Highlights
  • Sony revealed PS5 games will be region-free
  • PS5 Remote Play app has appeared on the PS4
  • Horizon Forbidden West will be released in the second half of 2021

PlayStation 5 games will be region-free, allowing you to play games that have been released in other regions, Sony has shared through FAQs posted on its PlayStation blog. The company has also shared release timelines for two of its major titles, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. However, no exact date has been announced yet. PS5 Remote Play app has also been released for PlayStation 4 that will allow users to stream their PS5 games on the PS4.

In a long list of FAQs posted on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that PlayStation 5 games will be region-free. It means games released outside the country you bought your console in will be playable without any issues. PlayStation 4 games were region-free as well. The FAQs also revealed that the PS5 will support PlayStation Now – Sony's cloud gaming subscription service – for streaming and downloading supported games.

Coming to the release dates for Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony posted a video on the official PlayStation YouTube channel where it revealed that Horizon Forbidden West is expected to launch in the second half of 2021. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come earlier and is expected to launch in the first half of 2021. Additionally, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon Souls will be released on November 12 when the console launches in select regions.

In a recent update, Sony added the PS5 Remote Play app to PlayStation 4 and it can be seen right on the dashboard. The app allows users to stream a game from the PS5 on the PS4. The app will allow you to switch between 540p, 720p, and 1080p streaming.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service
Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 Games Will Be Region-Free, Release Timeline of Two Major Titles Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  3. Oppo Watch Review
  4. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  5. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  6. iPhone 11 Is the Most Shipped Smartphone Globally in Q3: Canalys
  7. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review
  8. OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging Could Launch Early Next Year
  9. Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Is Testing Simplified Video Quality Controls, Including Settings for Wi-Fi and Mobile Data Streaming: Report
  2. Timex Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitoring, 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. World Cricket Championship 3 Comes Out of Beta, Brings New Features Like World Tour
  4. Honor 10X Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Asus ZenBook 14 and 3 New VivoBook Ultra Models Launched in India With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors
  6. Mi Wireless Mouse Lite With 1,000DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless Transmission Launched
  7. Amazon’s Reply on Future Retail’s Reliance Deal Interference Plea Sought by Delhi High Court
  8. Pixel 4 Series Users Facing Issue With Face Unlock Preventing Them From Unlocking Their Phones
  9. Google Chrome Will Get New Feature to Stop JavaScript Based ‘Tab-Napping’ Attacks: Report
  10. iPhone 11 Is Most Shipped Smartphone Globally in Q3 but Samsung Dominated Top 10 Shipping Smartphones: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com