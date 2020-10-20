Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 Will Use Game Data to Improve Fan Performance Over Time: Report

PlayStation 5 Will Use Game Data to Improve Fan Performance Over Time: Report

PlayStation 5 comes with a large 120mm-wide and 45mm-thick double-sided intake fan that is software-controlled.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 October 2020 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5 Will Use Game Data to Improve Fan Performance Over Time: Report

Photo Credit: YouTube/ PlayStation

PlayStation 5 teardown video reveals the placement of the fan

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5’s internal fan will improve over time
  • Sony mechanical design chief reportedly shared details in an interview
  • PS5 is 390mm tall, making it significantly taller than the PS4

PlayStation 5's internal hardware was recently shown off in an official teardown video revealing a large fan to keep the console cool. Now, Sony's mechanical design chief working on the PlayStation 5, Yasuhiro Ootori, has reportedly shared that the software that powers the fan will improve over time. During an interview with a Japanese publication, Ootori revealed that the software supports online update. The executive also shared that the orientation of the console will not affect thermal performance.

In a reported interview with Japanese publication 4Gamer.net, Yasuhiro Ootori, who took the PS5 apart in the official teardown video, said that the console's large 120mm wide and 45mm thick double-sided intake fan is controlled by software which can be updated over-the-air. This will improve the performance overtime. Additionally, the accelerated processing unit (APU) behaviour data of each game will be collected and the fan will be optimised accordingly. This is quite an interesting approach towards keeping the console cool.

To test the airflow within the console, the company had to make a transparent model and blow dry ice smoke through it, as the team measured temperatures for each part. The dimensions of the console have been revealed to be 390x104x260mm making it quite bigger than the PlayStation 4, in terms of height and width. The volume of the PS5 is 7.2 litres for the standard edition and 6.4 litres for the Digital Edition.

The fan is made from glass fibre polybutylene terephthalate which makes it strong and does not deform easily when temperatures increase. The fan is also said to be quieter than the one on the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4.

Another factor that will help with the cooling of the PS5 is the use of liquid metal. This material, though quite conductive and risky to use near other electronic parts of the motherboard, offers greater heat dissipation. Ootori said that it took the team more than two years to come up with a solution that would allow them to use liquid metal without worrying about other components.

PlayStation 5 will be released in select regions on November 15 and as of now, the Indian release date for the console is unclear.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 5, Yasuhiro Ootori
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports
Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 Will Use Game Data to Improve Fan Performance Over Time: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Amazon Sells More iPhones on Opening Day Than Previous Year’s Sale
  3. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  4. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  5. Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 With ColorOS TV Launched
  6. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  7. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  8. Redmi Considering ‘Mini’ Smartphone Launch, Like iPhone 12 Mini
  9. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  2. PlayStation 5 Will Use Game Data to Improve Fan Performance Over Time: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports
  4. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India With Camera Optimisations
  5. Microsoft's Xbox App on iOS Brings Remote Play Functionality to iPhones and iPads
  6. Ahmedabad Tops Indian Cities for Mobile Gaming, Opensignal Study Finds
  7. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Chrome Allows Google, YouTube to Store User Data Even If You Want to Delete it, Claims Developer
  9. Huawei, ZTE Banned by Sweden From Upcoming 5G Networks
  10. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com