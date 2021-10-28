Apple Music is now available for users on PlayStation 5 consoles. Sony announced that PS5 players will now be able to play music through Apple's streaming service, similar to what Spotify is already offering on both PlayStation and Xbox. Players would be able to listen to music while playing games or can just play their favourite tunes directly through the app. Sony mentions that subscribers of Apple Music can also search and watch music videos directly on the console. There is no information on when the music streaming service from Apple will be available for Xbox consoles.

Sony announced the integration of Apple Music on PlayStation 5 console through a blog post. The Japanese tech giant mentioned that the music streaming service from Apple was made available to PS5 players starting October 27. Players would be able to stream more than 90 million songs, thousands of playlists, 4K music videos, and Apple Music Radio via the Apple Music app on PS5.

Players will also be able to listen to music in the background and music videos can also be played in the background. When a player minimises a music video playing on Apple Music, the audio will continue playing in the background and when resumed, the audio and video will seamlessly merge for an uninterrupted playback.

PS5 players will be able to play tracks from Apple Music while playing a game by heading to the Music Function card in the Control Center by pressing the 'PS' button on their controllers. Alternatively, songs can also be streamed by heading to the app directly. Apple Music will also give recommendations to match the game the user is playing at that moment, or can choose from their own playlists, or any Apple Music-curated playlists for gaming.

Apple Music on PS5: How to set up

Sony also listed the steps on how to set up Apple Music on PS5 consoles:

Select All Apps from the media home. Open Apple Music and select Download. Open Apple Music app. Sign Up or Log in by entering your account details. Follow the prompts on the screen to link your account.

It should be noted that the Apple Music integration is currently only available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. There is no information if the music streaming service from Apple will be available for PlayStation 4 consoles. As mentioned, there is also no confirmation yet if Apple Music would be headed to Xbox consoles as well.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.