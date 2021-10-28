Technology News
Apple Music Is Now Available on PlayStation 5: How to Set Up

Apple Music subscribers will now be able to stream music or 4K videos on PS5 consoles.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 October 2021 13:40 IST
Apple Music Is Now Available on PlayStation 5: How to Set Up

Photo Credit: Sony

Apple Music will give PlayStation 5-special playlists based on the game users are playing

Highlights
  • Apple Music became available on PS5 on October 27
  • There is no information about Apple Music integration on the PS4
  • Apple Music on PS5 can also stream 4K music videos

Apple Music is now available for users on PlayStation 5 consoles. Sony announced that PS5 players will now be able to play music through Apple's streaming service, similar to what Spotify is already offering on both PlayStation and Xbox. Players would be able to listen to music while playing games or can just play their favourite tunes directly through the app. Sony mentions that subscribers of Apple Music can also search and watch music videos directly on the console. There is no information on when the music streaming service from Apple will be available for Xbox consoles.

Sony announced the integration of Apple Music on PlayStation 5 console through a blog post. The Japanese tech giant mentioned that the music streaming service from Apple was made available to PS5 players starting October 27. Players would be able to stream more than 90 million songs, thousands of playlists, 4K music videos, and Apple Music Radio via the Apple Music app on PS5.

Players will also be able to listen to music in the background and music videos can also be played in the background. When a player minimises a music video playing on Apple Music, the audio will continue playing in the background and when resumed, the audio and video will seamlessly merge for an uninterrupted playback.

PS5 players will be able to play tracks from Apple Music while playing a game by heading to the Music Function card in the Control Center by pressing the 'PS' button on their controllers. Alternatively, songs can also be streamed by heading to the app directly. Apple Music will also give recommendations to match the game the user is playing at that moment, or can choose from their own playlists, or any Apple Music-curated playlists for gaming.

Apple Music on PS5: How to set up

Sony also listed the steps on how to set up Apple Music on PS5 consoles:

  1. Select All Apps from the media home.
  2. Open Apple Music and select Download.
  3. Open Apple Music app.
  4. Sign Up or Log in by entering your account details.
  5. Follow the prompts on the screen to link your account.

It should be noted that the Apple Music integration is currently only available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. There is no information if the music streaming service from Apple will be available for PlayStation 4 consoles. As mentioned, there is also no confirmation yet if Apple Music would be headed to Xbox consoles as well.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Apple Music, Apple
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Apple Safari 15.1 Browser Update Released for Users on macOS Big Sur, macOS Catalina
    Sony Says Strong Electronics Sales Offset Fall in Gaming Profit in Q2, Claims 13.4 Million PS5 Units Sold

    Apple Music Is Now Available on PlayStation 5: How to Set Up
