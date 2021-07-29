Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 ‘Goodwill Discount’ Offers New Console at 20 Percent Off; Sony Sells 10 Million Units Globally

PlayStation 5 ‘Goodwill Discount’ Offers New Console at 20 Percent Off; Sony Sells 10 Million Units Globally

PlayStation 5 owners can reportedly buy a new console at 80 percent of its cost if their current PS5 has physical damage but is in warranty.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 July 2021 11:32 IST
PlayStation 5 ‘Goodwill Discount’ Offers New Console at 20 Percent Off; Sony Sells 10 Million Units Globally

PlayStation 5 was launched in November last year

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 costs Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition
  • PS5 is the fastest-selling console in the history of the company
  • Despite pandemic related shortages, Sony sold over 10 million PS5 units

PlayStation 5 owners can reportedly buy a new console at 20 percent off with Sony's “goodwill discount” if their PS5 has had some physical damage. Sony is said to have confirmed to a publication that PS5 owners will not have to pay full price for a new console if their old damaged console is in warranty period. Additionally, Sony has announced it has sold over 10 million PS5 consoles globally since launch as of July 18. The company said the PS5 is the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

Last week, a report by IGN India citing PlayStation 5 owners who bought the console in India officially and had somehow damaged HDMI ports stated that Sony offered them the option to purchase a new console at 80 percent of its cost i.e. Rs. 39,992 instead of its Rs. 49,990 MRP so long as the damaged console is in warranty. They were not given an option to repair the console but instead to buy a new one. Now, according to a new report by the same publication, Sony has confirmed this is a “goodwill discount” for customers who have had physical damage to their consoles within warranty.

“For physically damaged products, we support customer to purchase a new product, by offering a goodwill discount,” the report cites a Sony spokesperson.

The company reportedly said the cost to repair the damaged HDMI port would be more than buying a new PS5 at 20 percent off. The report also noted that this policy has been the case since the PlayStation 3 and will likely remain in place till Sony brings official in-house repairs and extended warranties to the country. This may happen once sales numbers are as high as they are in other markets.

Furthermore, Sony shared that as of July 18 it has sold over 10 million units of the PS5 globally since its launch in November last year. This makes the PS5 the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

This may sound surprising given the pandemic-related shortages and the low stock volumes that are causing the console to be out of stock in most markets and sell out in minutes whenever it goes on flash sale.

“Pushing through supply challenges and a global pandemic, we're proud to have delivered a transformational gaming experience that is captivating players around the world,” said Veronica Rogers, SVP, Global Sales and Business Operations at Sony.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony, Goodwill discount, Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE
    Vineet Washington
    Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
    Facebook Antitrust Case: New York, Other US States to Fight Dismissal of Lawsuit
    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Tipped to Be Fourth Model in the Series, Expected to Launch on August 5

    Related Stories

    PlayStation 5 ‘Goodwill Discount’ Offers New Console at 20 Percent Off; Sony Sells 10 Million Units Globally
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
    2. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
    3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
    4. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
    5. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
    6. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Models India Launch Teased
    7. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
    8. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
    9. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
    10. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
    #Latest Stories
    1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
    2. Rick Astley's 1987-Hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Garners One Billion Views on YouTube
    3. Poco X3 GT to Not Launch in India, Director Anuj Sharma Confirms
    4. WhatsApp Privacy Case Must Be Decided in a Month, EU Watchdog Says
    5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Tipped to Be Fourth Model in the Series, Expected to Launch on August 5
    6. PlayStation 5 ‘Goodwill Discount’ Offers New Console at 20 Percent Off; Sony Sells 10 Million Units Globally
    7. Facebook Antitrust Case: New York, Other US States to Fight Dismissal of Lawsuit
    8. Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Finds Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Running From Destiny
    9. Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5 Sports Smartwatches With GPS Launched in India
    10. Dell Stops Some US Gaming PC Shipments Over New Energy Efficiency Rules
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com