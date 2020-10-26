Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones

PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller will be priced at Rs. 5,990 in India.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 26 October 2020 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Austin Evans

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller packs a 1,560mAh battery

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 DualSense controller unboxing video posted on YouTube
  • Shows classic button layout, unique bump design
  • DualSense controller can connect to PC and Android phones as well

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller unboxing video has been posted on YouTube. It offers a close look at the next-generation controller's design and hardware up close, along with a handy connectivity feature that helps it connect to PCs or phones - with Windows and Android platforms seemingly supported already. PlayStation 5 is slated to launch initially in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and the US, on November 15. While the PS5's price in India has been announced, its release date in the country has not yet been revealed officially.

YouTuber Austin Evans posted an unboxing video of the new DualSense controller on his channel. For starters, the button layout on the new controller looks exactly similar to the previous DualShock 4 controllers. There's a D-pad on the left, four action/face buttons on the right, two analog sticks at the bottom, four triggers towards the front, a touchpad in the middle with the PS button below it, a MUTE button, and two buttons for Create and Options. Evans noted that the buttons have more dampening to make each press feel weightier.

Evans also pointed out an interesting detail on the controller's design. Towards the back, bumps have been added to ensure a proper grip while gaming. When seen closely, those bumps appear to be an assortment of tiny symbols representing PlayStation's signature face buttons – circle, cross, square, and triangle.

While Evans didn't use the controller with a PS5, he did successfully connect it with a Surface Laptop Go with a wire and with a Google Pixel 5 wirelessly. Evans also demonstrated being able to play Forza Horizon on the Android phone using the DualSense controller via xCloud game streaming.

The video also offered a look inside the hardware, revealing a 1,560mAh battery, large rumble packs, and a second microphone that could possibly be used for noise cancelling.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller price in India

PlayStation 5 will be priced in India at Rs. 49,990. The Digital Edition will carry a price tag of Rs. 39,990. Sony also confirmed that the new DualSense controller will be priced at Rs. 5,990, and DualSense Charging Station at Rs. 2,590. No release date has been announced yet for India.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, DualSense Controller, PS5, PlayStation, Sony
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
iPhone 12 Beats iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Loses to iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Drain Test
Redmi Note 10 4G Model Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site With 22.5W Fast Charging

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Surface Online
  3. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Listed on US Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 10 4G May Just Have Been Spotted on 3C Certification Site
  6. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor to Launch on November 2
  7. Apple Working on Entry-Level AirPods, Launch Expected H1 2021: Report
  8. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Vivo V20 Review
  10. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Confirms MagSafe Charger Could Leave Impression on iPhone 12 Cases
  2. Reliance Jio to Host JioMart Gameathon Free Fire Esports Tournament From October 30
  3. Microsoft to Redirect Internet Explorer Users to Edge for Incompatible Sites From Next Month
  4. Microsoft Could Be Working on xCloud Streaming Sticks for TV, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Hints
  5. Google Docs, Sheets Apps Get New Icons as Part of Workspace Revamp
  6. Apple Working on Entry-Level AirPods for H1 2021, Next-Gen AirPods Pro: Report
  7. Realme Smart Cam 360 Gets Dussehra Specials Sale Discount on Flipkart, Priced at Rs. 2,599
  8. Avita Essential Laptop With 14-Inch Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Tipped, May Feature 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com