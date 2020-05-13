PlayStation 4 sales have reached 110 million units, says Sony, and the PlayStation 5 is still on track for 2020. Sony revealed in its financial report that sales for the PlayStation 4 from January 2020 to March 31, are 1.5 million units. Even though this number is relatively small compared to previous quarterly numbers, it takes the lifetime sales of the console to more than 110 million units globally. Further, the financial report by the company has revealed that the PlayStation 5 is still on track for holiday 2020, despite the disruptions caused by coronavirus.

In its report, Sony stated that unit sales for the PlayStation 4, which include all versions of the console, are 1.5 million for Q4 of Fiscal Year 19 (FY19), which ended on March 2020. The total unit sales for the console in FY19 have been 13.6 million — 4.2 million less than FY18. This takes the overall sales for the PS4 to 110.4 million units.

Some good news or gamers — in the consolidated financial report for FY19, Sony said the PlayStation 5 is still on track for holiday 2020.

“Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season,” the report states. Sony added that at this point, no major problems have occurred in the “game software development pipeline” for both partner studios and Sony's own first-party studios.

Sales for PS4 games have also seen a drop compared to the previous year. Sony sold 245 million PS4 games in FY19, while in the previous fiscal year, the number was 257.6 million. The PlayStation Plus subscriptions, however, have increased from 36.4 million in Q4 FY18 to 41.5 million in Q4 FY19.

Overall, Sony has reported a fiscal year sales and operating revenue of CNY 8.25 trillion (roughly Rs. 5.8 lakh crore) which is 406 billion yen (roughly Rs. 28,000 crore) less than the previous 12 months.