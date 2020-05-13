Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 4 Sales Reach 110.4 Million, PlayStation 5 Still on Track; Sony Confirms

PlayStation 4 Sales Reach 110.4 Million, PlayStation 5 Still on Track; Sony Confirms

PlayStation 4 game sales have seen a decline compared to last fiscal year but the PlayStation Plus subscription numbers have increased.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 May 2020 17:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 4 Sales Reach 110.4 Million, PlayStation 5 Still on Track; Sony Confirms

PlayStation 5 will release in holiday 2020

Highlights
  • PlayStation 4 sales for FY19 cross 110 million globally
  • PlayStation Plus subscriptions have increased since last year
  • PlayStation 5 will be released on time during holiday 2020

PlayStation 4 sales have reached 110 million units, says Sony, and the PlayStation 5 is still on track for 2020. Sony revealed in its financial report that sales for the PlayStation 4 from January 2020 to March 31, are 1.5 million units. Even though this number is relatively small compared to previous quarterly numbers, it takes the lifetime sales of the console to more than 110 million units globally. Further, the financial report by the company has revealed that the PlayStation 5 is still on track for holiday 2020, despite the disruptions caused by coronavirus.

In its report, Sony stated that unit sales for the PlayStation 4, which include all versions of the console, are 1.5 million for Q4 of Fiscal Year 19 (FY19), which ended on March 2020. The total unit sales for the console in FY19 have been 13.6 million — 4.2 million less than FY18. This takes the overall sales for the PS4 to 110.4 million units.

Some good news or gamers — in the consolidated financial report for FY19, Sony said the PlayStation 5 is still on track for holiday 2020.

“Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season,” the report states. Sony added that at this point, no major problems have occurred in the “game software development pipeline” for both partner studios and Sony's own first-party studios.

 

Sales for PS4 games have also seen a drop compared to the previous year. Sony sold 245 million PS4 games in FY19, while in the previous fiscal year, the number was 257.6 million. The PlayStation Plus subscriptions, however, have increased from 36.4 million in Q4 FY18 to 41.5 million in Q4 FY19.

Overall, Sony has reported a fiscal year sales and operating revenue of CNY 8.25 trillion (roughly Rs. 5.8 lakh crore) which is 406 billion yen (roughly Rs. 28,000 crore) less than the previous 12 months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 sales, PlayStation 5
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TCL to Launch 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Range With Dolby Vision in India in June
Honor X10 5G Alleged Pricing and Storage Variants Tipped, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Confirmed

Related Stories

PlayStation 4 Sales Reach 110.4 Million, PlayStation 5 Still on Track; Sony Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Router AX1800 With Wi-Fi 6, Mesh Support
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications, Design Details Leaked
  6. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  9. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  10. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Be Available in India by End of May: Company Executive
  2. Honor X10 5G Alleged Pricing and Storage Variants Tipped, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Confirmed
  3. PlayStation 4 Sales Reach 110.4 Million, PlayStation 5 Still on Track; Sony Confirms
  4. TCL to Launch 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Range With Dolby Vision in India in June
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again: All Details
  6. Moto E7 With 32GB Onboard Storage Reportedly Spotted on Android Enterprise Recommended Devices Site
  7. Sony Sees Games, Electronics Revenue Slump, Warns of Tough Year
  8. Uber Said to Approach Grubhub With Acquisition Offer
  9. US Attorneys Seek Amazon Data on Coronavirus-Linked Worker Deaths, Infections
  10. Facebook Trains AI on 'Hateful Memes'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com