Sony, two years post the original launch of PlayStation 4 Pro, seems to have silently launched an updated variant that's also quieter. The new PlayStation 4 Pro with model number CUH-7200 is said to be significantly quieter than the previous version, which was often reported to reach jet engine decibel levels. A recent review of the new CUH-7200 model has compared it to the launch model, as well as the more recent CUH-7100 variant. The new variant reportedly runs a bit hotter than the original model, but its fan remains a lot quieter. However, it is still not as quiet as the Xbox One X.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is a powerful console, but with it comes a lot of noise, often referred to as 'jet engine' effect. As per a review in Eurogamer, the new CUH-7200 model of the Sony PlayStation 4 recorded 48 decibels at its loudest, compared to 55 decibels in the original variant. Even the previous CUH-7100 model scored up to 50 decibels. As mentioned, the newer PS4 Pro model will run hotter than the previous versions, the original one being the coolest. With that trend, it certainly appears as if Sony has been removing noisy cooling tech to in newer versions.

Apart from that, the new PS4 Pro CUH-7200 model does not come with too many updates. The key change to the console includes a new power adapter. While the first PS4 Pro model used the standard cable that Sony used in the PlayStation 3, the new CUH-7200 PlayStation 4 Pro uses a figure-eight adapter similar to ones in Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and PS4 Slim.

It is worth noting that the new Sony PlayStation 4 Pro with model number CUH-7200 has only been spotted in the wild bundled with Red Dead Redemption 2. It is expected that the console will hit regular stores, but there is no official word on that from Sony yet.